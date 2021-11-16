Scott High’s goal: Cut down the nets

HUNTSVILLE — Tuesday, March 2. Scott High at Kingston in the Region 2-AA semifinals. Eight seconds left in overtime. The Highlanders up two, going to the line for two free throws.

In that moment, Scott coach Jordan Jeffers turned to the Highlander faithful who were roaring their approval on the other side of the gym and allowed himself a smile for the first time all night. Scott was headed to its first substate in two decades.

Except it didn’t turn out that way. The Highlanders’ most accurate free throw shooter — Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Morrow, who had what was perhaps the best game of his career to even have Scott High in a position to win the game — couldn’t connect. Kingston scored on the other end to force a second overtime, and the Yellow Jackets — who would eventually finish in the state tournament in Murfreesboro — went on to win the game in three overtimes.

“I took full responsibility for that,” Jeffers said. “I got arrogant and jumped the gun. You try to stay composed for so long. But we were right there. We thought it was over. Whether we make the free throws or not, we’re one stop away from going to the substate game.”

He doesn’t pin the loss on the missed free throws, of course. Who would? “If Trey doesn’t play for us, we’re not even in a position to keep that game close,” Jeffers said. And, besides, there were many other chances to win the game. There was a questionable travel called at the end of regulation when Scott had a chance to win it on a final shot. There were more missed free throws at the end of the second overtime.

And, ultimately, “It came down to Scott High School getting one stop with eight seconds to go,” Jeffers said. “That’s been the focus of it.”

It’s easy to chalk March 2, 2020 up as water under the bridge. Or say there’s no use crying over spilled milk. Or any of a dozen other cliches.

Except to understand where this year’s team is at as it prepares to open the 2021-2022 season at home against Union County and the Knox Ambassadors on Tuesday night, you have to understand how close they were to taking that elusive “next step” last season.

“It’s kept our guys really, really hungry this offseason,” Jeffers said. “They got a bad taste in their mouth. Everybody is here huddled up watching Kingston at the state tournament and we’re thinking, man, that could just as easily have been Scott High.”

We asked one of Jeffers’ players how often their coach has mentioned Kingston during offseason workouts and preseason practice.

“Oh my gosh. Every. Single. Day.”

“It’s something our guys have had to work through because it was hard,” Jeffers said. “It was so disappointing that it almost lingered.”

So that’s the goal as this season begins: To erase the bad taste. And the only way to erase that bad taste is to get back to that stage. And advance beyond it.

“When you get a taste of that,” Jeffers said, referring to both the stage, the atmosphere that unfolded at Roane County High School, and the intensity of the game, “Jody Wright (the coach at Fulton) said it’s an addiction. That once you get in those situations, in those type of atmospheres, all you want to do is get back. We’ve got 13 guys that that’s what they want. And whatever it takes to get back to that, they’ll do it.”

No wonder Scott High thinks it can get back. It has Morrow, after all. The Mr. Basketball finalist — the first in school history — enters his senior season fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list. Barring catastrophe, he’ll be at least No. 2 by the time his season ends.

And Scott also has the guards who started on either side of him last season, Dalton Prewitt and Luke West. Like Morrow, West has been a starter since he arrived on campus. Together, the trio represent one of the most experienced back courts in all of East Tennessee.

But if Scott High is ultimately going to take that next step, it may depend on the play of its front court, because that’s where the question marks exist. Cash Tucker and Trevor McCarty are gone. Tucker burst into the limelight as a junior and took charge of the team as a senior. McCarty was playing his best basketball by the end of the season.

Replacing them will be a trio of guys who have solid varsity experience: Grey Todd, Brayden Brumett and Brady Strunk.

Todd is the most experienced of the group, having started some games as a sophomore last year.

“I don’t know that Cash’s skill set can be replaced,” Jeffers said. “He’s so long and he could handle it when he brought the ball in. He had so many assists because so much stuff we ran went through him. Trevor, as the year went on, wound up being a big reason we were in the game at Kingston.”

But, Jeffers adds, “we really like those young guys. Grey Todd has worked his absolute butt off in the weight room. He’s gotten stronger, he’s worked on his handle, he shoots it really good. And he’s really athletic. He dunks it, he can play above the rim. He will stay in foul trouble. We know that. But he plays really hard.”

Brumett will be the other guy in the starting lineup. He played point guard in middle school, and is more of a hybrid guard-post player than a true post.

“We’ve been waiting on him to show up for four years,” Jeffers said. “He’s been hurt, he’s had a lot of injuries. It feels like this is his first year of having a full off-season where he’s not been in a cast or a boot.”

With Brumett healthy, Jeffers looks forward to seeing him reach his full potential.

“For him, defensively, can he stay on the floor in games where people are spacing us and making us play in space?” Jeffers asked. “I don’t know. I think he can.”

Strunk had a strong summer and will be the Highlanders’ sixth man.

“He played extremely well (in summer camps),” Jeffers said. “It’s the same as with Brayden, he’s never started a basketball season healthy. But if he’s healthy and he’s able, he brings a toughness. Him and Grey together, that’s a physical front court that will bang on you and get offensive rebounds.”

Jeffers said his posts will stay in foul trouble — “that’s just reality,” he said — and so he’ll have to rely on depth in the front court. He points to two players who will come off the bench: Junior Kayleb Woodward and sophomore Toby Garrett.

“Kayleb has worked really hard this summer in the weight room,” Jeffers said. “He’s trying to change his body where he can run. He’s gotta be able to play more minutes.”

As for Garrett, “We really like Toby,” Jeffers said. “He does a lot of things well. He’s bought into the weight room. He’s gotten a lot stronger. And he has a soft touch. We treat him the same way we used to treat (Logan Goodman). He doesn’t shoot it as good as Goody right now, but their skill sets are similar. The thing about Toby we really like is he understands how to play basketball.”

Another post player is senior CJ Bodwell, who will miss at least the first five weeks of the season with a broken thumb.

“He had a really good summer, worked hard, changed his body, lost a lot of weight,” Jeffers said. “Losing him will hurt us with depth because those guys are gonna stay in foul trouble.”

As for the guards, the first question that begs answering is, “Can Trey Morrow get any better?”

The answer, it seems, is yes.

For starters, Morrow has added muscle in the weight room. And, during summer camps, he displayed a killer instinct he hadn’t shown before.

“He knows this has always kinda been somebody else’s team, even though everybody knows it’s his team,” Jeffers said. “It’s always been Goody’s team and John (Strunk’s) team, and the year before that it was Kadon (Babb’s) team and Bryson (Russ’s) team. Last year it was Cash’s team. This year, everybody knows it’s his team.”

Jeffers also thinks Morrow is going to heed the advice of college recruiters who scouted him over the summer and step up his defense.

“He can be an elite defender and defend at a high level,” Jeffers said.

Last season, Jeffers said Morrow needed to score in the 30s in double-digit games in order for the Highlanders to be successful. This year, he thinks Morrow needs to score in the 30s more often than not. And he thinks his point guard has that capability.

“He plays at his own pace and it seems like he’s got an old man style of game,” Jeffers said. “But this summer, when we needed a bucket, he went and got a bucket.”

As for West, he had to step up in Morrow’s absence during the first part of summer. And he played spectacularly, not only in shooting the ball but in getting to the rim and finishing. Jeffers hopes he displays the same tenacity on the offensive end when he’s on the floor with Morrow.

“I think Luke would tell you that his inconsistency last year was a problem,” Jeffers said. “There would be nights where he would play so well, and then he’d have nights where you look at the stat sheet and he’s got five points and two rebounds. We can’t have nights like that.”

Jeffers points out that on many other teams, West would be the No. 1 scoring option. And he’s shown that capability at times, such as last year against private school powerhouse Knox Webb, when he finished with 29.

“But we need him to do it every night,” Jeffers said. “He’s gonna be a thousand-point scorer, we think. There have been some really good basketball players here who haven’t scored a thousand points. If he believed he is as good as he is on most people’s scouting reports, he would be hard to handle.”

Prewitt got his chance to start as a junior when senior Eli Storey went out with an arm injury midway through the season. And he made a place for himself as a permanent starter with his tenacious defense.

“He’s our bulldog. That’s what we tell him every single day,” Jeffers said. “He sets the tone for us defensively.”

Prewitt is under-sized, and didn’t even know at one point if he would play high school basketball. But he did, and now he enters his senior season as one of the key pieces of the puzzle for a Scott High team that hopes to finish in Murfreesboro.

“We always say ‘next man up,’” Jeffers said of Storey’s injury last year. “But what Prewitt did is he put himself to where it was really hard to take him off the floor. That’s the kind of guys you want. Dalton has never had anything given to him. He’s earned every single minute he’s ever played.”

Jeffers plans to rely heavily on his three senior guards.

“If we can play games where those three guys never come off the floor, we’ve probably had a pretty good night,” he said.

It’s not that there isn’t depth at the position. There is. It starts with junior Scott Jeffers, who could slide into a starting spot on nights when the Highlanders need a fourth guard. He’s “ a really strong kid and he shoots it hard,” Jeffers said. There’s also sophomore Skye Babb, who impressed Jeffers as much as any of his varsity newcomers during summer camp.

Two other players who are on the varsity roster at the guard position are sophomore Jaden Mays and junior Elliot Phillips, a transfer in from Bradley Central.

But, Jeffers reiterated, “We’re going to try our best to get as much mileage from those three seniors as we possibly can. Not just from an offensive standpoint, but defensive stops on the perimeter start with having those three guys on the floor.”

At the start of their first practice of the preseason, Jeffers set up a ladder in Highlander Gymnasium and had his team practice cutting down the net. It was more than just a stunt, he said. His team practices taking charges, boxing out for rebounds, and end-of-game situations. He wants them to be prepared for the possibility of cutting down the nets in March.

“That’s what everybody wants to do, whether it’s district, region, substate, or whatever it is,” he said. “These guys, we have never done it. We haven’t done it here in a long time. We pride ourselves for being prepared for everything that happens in a game. So we set a ladder up and gave the boys some scissors and talked about cutting down nets. Hopefully here in a couple of months we’ll be able to look back and say that’s pretty cool that we prepared for this and here we are doing it.”

As his team prepares to enter the season, Jeffers feels that there’s a determination about them. It’s a determination that he likes. Last year’s team lacked the hunger, he felt at the time, and it wound up costing them some games they should have won early in the season.

“This team, I don’t know if hunger is the right word,” he said. “They’re just focused. They want to do whatever it takes to get back to that environment we were in in March at Kingston High School.”

Jeffers said his team’s goals are very straight-forward: “We want to win the regular season district title, we want to win the district tournament title, we want to win the region tournament and we want to host a substate game. That’s it,” he said. “We want to be playing basketball when nobody else is playing basketball so that they can watch us.”