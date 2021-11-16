37.1 F
Oneida
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
News Local News Scott County's covid cases quickly increase
NewsLocal News

Scott County’s covid cases quickly increase

Active case count jumps 49% in 6 days

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Since dipping to a low of 122 on Nov. 8, Scott County's number of active coronavirus cases has jumped 49% to 182 in a span of six days. The increase comes as the Dept. of Health reported 133 new cases of covid in Scott County in a 7-day span. Testing positivity has jumped to 15%. Neither are good signs, but the Dept. of Health hasn't reported any new covid-related fatalities or hospitalizations in Scott County, and only 17% of the new cases are in school-aged children.

Scott County’s active covid cases have rapidly ballooned in recent days, according to data from the TN Dept. of Health.

After dipping to a low of 122 on Nov. 8, Scott County’s active cases were at 182 on Sunday, an increase of 49% in just six days.

The increase comes after the Dept. of Health reported 133 new cases of covid in Scott County in a 7-day period, up from 74 the week before that.

Testing positivity in Scott County was 15% for the 7-day period ending Sunday.

The 122 active cases reported on Nov. 8 was the fewest there had been in Scott County since Aug. 17. A month later, the number active cases had climbed to over 500.

The Dept. of Health has not reported a covid-related fatality in Scott County since Nov. 2, or a covid-related hospitalization since Oct. 22. But the recent numbers buck the statewide trend of declining covid prevalence.

Only 17% of Scott County’s new covid cases last week were among school-aged children. That’s a welcome bit of good news, since the previous week had seen 43% of the county’s new covid cases in the 5-to-18 age group.

While covid has been in decline across Tennessee, there are a number of communities that are seeing an uptick in the virus. According to the University of Tennessee’s data, last updated on Monday, 14 of Tennessee’s 95 counties had transmission rates of above 1.0. Less than two weeks ago, none of the state’s counties had a transmission rate of 1.0 or greater.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported only 710 new cases of covid on Monday, and just four new covid-related deaths.

The number of people currently hospitalized by covid in Tennessee has dropped below 700. At one point in September, more than 3,700 people were hospitalized by the virus.

In the East Tennessee region, there were 144 people hospitalized by covid on Nov. 12, down from 162 a week earlier. Of those, 49 were in ICU and 29 were on a ventilator.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

