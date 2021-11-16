Oneida falls to Pickett County in offensive showcase

BYRDSTOWN — Kelsey Pike scored 22 points and Braelyn Russ added a career-high 17, but in the end it was not quite enough, as Pickett County out-lasted Oneida in a nip-and-tuck game to pick up a 78-70 win in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday (Nov. 16).

In a high-scoring affair, the Bobcats scored 21 first quarter points, and led by five at the half, 40-35.

Pickett County then scored 22 points in the third quarter to widen the lead to nine as the fourth quarter began.

Shayla Wood had 26 points to lead four Pickett County players in double figures. The Bobcats shot the ball particularly well from the free throw line, finishing 18 of 21 from there. Wood was 8 of 8 from the line.

But Oneida was not too shabby from the line in its own right. The Lady Indians were 21 of 30 from the line.

Both teams shot the ball well from the perimeter. Oneida finished with seven 3-pointers, while Pickett County had six 3-pointers.

Pike did her best to help her team stage a comeback, scoring 12 of her 22 in the fourth quarter. But Oneida’s only other points in the final period were a 3-pointer by Caroline Keeton and a bucket by Faith Cross.

Oneida will next be in action at Scott High on Saturday, where the Lady Indians will face Powell and Stone Memorial.

ONEIDA (70): Pike 22, Russ 17, Smith 8, Elmore 7, Cross 6, Terry 5, Keeton 4, G. Shoemaker 1.

PICKETT CO. (78): Wood 26, Amonett 14, Reeder 13, Keisling 11, Lowe 8, Tompkins 6.