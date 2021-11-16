Obituary: Renae Stephens, 58

Lucinda Renae Miller Stephens passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at her Oneida home with her family by her side. She was 58.

Life: Born Dec. 17, 1962 in Crossville, Tenn., Renae was the daughter of Delila Smette Miller and the late Raymond Joe Miller. She worked as a social worker for the Department of Human Services for many years.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Renae was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oscar and Leatha Smette, and Joe and Sylvia Miller; by uncles, Raymond A. Miller, Myron Smette, Kenneth Grilley, Wayne Miller and Fred Miller; aunt, JoAnn Ledford; cousin, Keith Lee Smette; and special friend, Eric Lambert.

Survivors: In addition to her mother, Renae is survived by,

• Daughter, Taylor Danielle Summers and husband Jeff;

• Grandson, Raymond “Jace” Summers;

• Brother, Greg Miller and wife Denise;

• Special nephew, Gregory Miller and wife Emily;

• Special aunts, Janie Connor, Anella Miller, Linda Smette, Donna Grilley and Deborah Stratton and husband Gary;

• Significant other, Doug Piercy;

• Special friends, Kenny and Robin Carpenter, Angie Jeffers Cross and Melody Duncan;

• Four great-nieces, many cousins and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Stephens family on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until time of the celebration of life service at 6 p.m. with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Music will be provided by Natalie Daughter Cross and Clint Keeton. Renae’s request was cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Renae’s name to the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, 22510 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.