Obituary: Kadon Babb, 20

Kadon Tristin Babb passedd away suddenly at his home in Huntsville on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. He was 20.

Life: Born Feb. 19, 2001 in Knoxville, Tenn., Kadon was the beloved son of Donnie and Kaprecia West Babb. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church, and a 2019 graduate of Scott High School. He was continuing his education at the University of the Cumberlands, and was employed by South Fork Physical Therapy.

In the short years that he was here, Kadon tried to let his light shine for Jesus. He was loved by many. He was a very kindhearted soul who loved everyone that he met, especially his brother and sister. Kadon always thought of others and was an extremely giving person. He will be greatly missed.

Kadon’s favorite Bible verse was Psalms 27:1, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is my stronghold of my life; whom shall I be afraid?”

Preceded in death: Kadon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Estel Reed “Mick” Massey and Beulah Babb Massey, and an infant sibling.

Survivors: In addition to his parents, Kadon is survived by,

• Grandparents, Larry and Bonnie West of Huntsville;

• Brother, Skye Babb;

• Sister, Journey Rudd and husband Steadman;

• Aunts and uncles, Terina Cantrell of Oneida, Toya Ellis and husband Ashley of Huntsville, Bo Yancey and husband Chris of Helenwood, Miata Richardson and husband Michael of Bowling Green, Sandy Burress and husband William of Huntsville, Harold Babb and wife Kim of Huntsville, and Mike Babb and wife Hope of Huntsville;

• Cousins, Taylon West, Chevan Brewster, Sadie Cantrell, Malaki and Hannah Ellis, Shaelee Hembree, Stone, Brody, Rygel and Jep Yancey, Brandy Hutson, Erika Lynch, Steven and Brandon Babb, and Gage and Mckayla Babb;

• Special friends, “The Blue House Boys”;

• Many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Babb family on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at White Rock Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until time of the celebration of life service at 8 p.m. with Bro. Jim West officiating. Music will be provided by the White Rock Baptist Church choir and Tammy Hutson. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at the Massey Cemetery in Pioneer. Pallbearers will be his dad, Donnie Babb, his brother, Skye Babb, as well as Will Blakley, Ben Cross, Lane Robbins, Weston Hatfield, Malaki Ellis and Steadman Rudd.

In lieu of flowers, a donation account in memory of Kadon Babb has been created at First National Bank for the purpose of a future local scholarship.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.