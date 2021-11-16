Morrow’s career-high helps Highlanders roll past the Ambassadors

52.5 F
By Independent Herald
HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow scored a career-high 41 points, as Scott High capped off the opening night of the high school basketball season with an 81-44 win over the Knoxville Ambassadors on Tuesday (Nov. 16).

The Highlanders had earlier strolled past Union County, and that win was also largely due to Morrow. The Mr. Basketball candidate had a Mr. Basketball type of night, finishing with 71 points and 22 rebounds in the two games, as he edged closer to third place on Scott High’s career scoring list.

Morrow was virtually unstoppable in the second and third quarters against the Ambassadors. After scoring just four points in an opening period that ended with the Ambassadors on top, 14-13, Morrow took charge. He scored 13 points in the second period to power a 24-8 run that put the Highlanders comfortably in front at halftime. He added 17 in the third quarter as Scott kept things rolling with a 28-12 run.

Luke West was the only other player in double figures for Scott High with 11, but nine different players scored. Brady Strunk finished with seven, Jaden Mays had six, Scott Jeffers, Dalton Prewitt and Toby Garrett each had four, and Grey Todd and Kayleb Woodward finished with two each.

Earlier in the evening, Morrow scored 30 and West added 21 as the Highlanders picked up an 88-64 win over Union County.

The Highlanders saw four players finish in double-figures in that game, as Prewitt scored 12 and Todd added 11.

It was a fast-paced game from the start, as the Highlanders scored 27 points in the opening period, behind eight from Morrow and six from Todd.

The second quarter saw West score seven points, before West and Morrow split the scoring almost evenly between them in the third quarter.

The win was a nice debut for the Highlanders against a team that finished 15-7 last year.

Also scoring for the Highlanders against Union County were Garrett with six, Brayden Brumett with six and Strunk with two.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

