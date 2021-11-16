37.1 F
News Region/State D.A.: Too soon to call death a homicide
NewsRegion/State

D.A.: Too soon to call death a homicide

Investigation continues into death of singer Chris Daughtry's daughter

By Independent Herald
Updated:

District Attorney General Jared Effler fired back at media reports — most notably, TMZ — that called the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman on Friday a homicide. Effler said it was premature and irresponsible to label the death of the woman — who is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry — a homicide. An investigation into her death continues.

JAMESTOWN — It is too soon to call the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman a homicide, District Attorney General Jared Effler said Monday.

The death of Hannah Marie Price, 25, is being investigated by Fentress County authorities. The investigation began Friday.

Price is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry, whose band announced Friday that it is postponing its shows scheduled for this week.

Reportedly, Price was found dead at a Fentress County home late Friday.

Effler’s statement was issued Monday afternoon, after some media outlets began reporting that Price’s boyfriend — Bobby Jolly, of Rockwood — has been jailed in Putnam County. Jolly’s arrest was on unrelated charges.

Chief among the outlets whose reporting prompted the D.A.’s statement was the celebrity gossip site TMZ, which reported that detectives had told the Daughtry family that Price’s death was a homicide.

TMZ also reported that Jolly was arrested in Fentress County on Friday — “the same day Hannah’s body was found” — adding that police “will not say why he was arrested, nor will they tell us if he is a person of interest or suspect in Hannah’s death.”

Effler put the brakes on the speculation.

“This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” Effler said in a statement. “Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price.”

Effler said that authorities will forward their findings to his office for review once the investigation is complete.

Chris Daughtry is best known as a former American Idol contestant.

