County Commission approves $10m roads loan

HUNTSVILLE — By votes of 10-1 and 11-1, County Commission on Monday gave its approval for the Scott County Road Department to borrow up to $10 million to pave roads throughout the county.

The twin resolutions passed with ease despite concerns voiced by several commissioners in advance of the votes. In essence, the action allows the Road Department to take out a $10 million line of credit that will allow 146 miles of county roads to be paved between March 2022 and March 2024. The loan will be paid back over a period of 20 years, beginning in 2022.

Third District Commissioner Sheila Buttram passed the lone dissenting vote. She later indicated that she wanted to change her vote, though it was too late to do so. Sixth District Commissioner Patti Brown abstained for voting on the first resolution, but gave an aye vote to the second resolution. Second District Commissioner Sam Lyles and 7th District Commissioner Benny Carson were absent.

In approving the loan, commissioners assumed liability for the note — which, in turn, means the county’s taxpayers assumed liability for the note.

- Advertisement -

Road Superintendent Kelvin King has pledged to pay for the note from the road department’s budget, which is almost entirely state-funded. However, the language of the resolutions adopted by County Commission on Monday specifies that Scott County will have to levy a property tax increase to pay for the note should the road department stop making payments. When asked how much such a theoretical tax increase might be, County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said a 32-cent increase would be needed to generate $645,000 annually. Folowing the meeting, Tibbals clarified to the Independent Herald that he had misspoken and the tax rate increase that would be needed to cover the loan would be 22-cents instead of 32-cents. The county’s current tax rate is $2.46, meaning a theoretical tax increase to cover the cost of the loan would be 9%.

While not voicing an opinion in favor of or opposition to the loan, Tibbals called commissioners’ attention to the section of the resolution in which the county guarantees the loan through property taxes.

“If they decide they don’t want to, this County Commission will have to raise taxes to cover it,” Tibbals said in response to a question from 1st District Commissioner David Jeffers.

“The board would be committed to the extent that the Road Department could not cover the debt,” County Attorney John Beaty clarified. “You’ve got to do that. You’re committing to do that. You cannot not do it. So, you’re basically a guarantor for the Road Department for this debt.”

Several commissioners, including Buttram, Brown and 2nd District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers expressed concern about the measure.

Brown asked that the resolutions be postponed, saying commissioners had only learned Monday of the specifics of the loan agreement.

- Advertisement -

Buttram said that she had spoken to several constituents about the issue.

“If your road does not get paved, and it comes to the point that the county has to pay this loan, are you willing to have your taxes raised a phenomenal amount to pay this loan? No. No,” Buttram said.

Jerried Jeffers said he had received several phone calls regarding the issue. He pointed out that if King is not the road superintendent for the entirety of the 20-year period included in the note, there’s nothing to stop his successor from reneging on the agreement for the funding to come out of the Road Department’s budget. He also said several people had voiced concerns that the roads that have been targeted for paving may in some instances only see a portion o the road paved rather than the entire thing. Finally, he said, some people he has spoken to have expressed a lack of confidence “that the project will get done.”

“I don’t have any true answer for that, because there’s nothing earmarked on this loan agreement that I’ve gone through that guarantees — whether it’s Kelvin or a future road superintendent — whether those roads are earmarked to get done,” Jeffers said. He pointed out that a future road superintendent could decide to reroute the loan funding to a different part of the county.

David Jeffers spoke out in favor of the loan, however, saying that people in far-flung sections of the county — he pointed out Smokey, Bull Creek, Rock House, Brimstone and Capachene — are tired of their roads being neglected.

“They pay their taxes as well as the people in Oneida, and they deserve a road the same as the rest of us do,” Jeffers said. “The people in these areas, they feel forgotten.”

- Advertisement -

However, Brimstone Road is not one of the roads on the list that have been slated for paving. A resident of the Brimstone community spoke at Monday’s meeting, angrily telling commissioners they need to drive to the head of Brimstone Creek. “We pay our taxes just like everyone else,” he said, adding that he had busted four oil pans in his vehicle by driving over the rough road.

King clarified to the IH following the meeting that Brimstone Road is not one of the roads slated for paving. However, one road not on the list that will soon be paved is Ditney Trail. King said that road will be paved using state aid money. Brimstone Road is not eligible for state aid because it is a dead-end road that does not return to a state highway.

Sixth District Commissioner Donnie Bowlin also spoke in favor of the loan during Monday’s meeting, saying that the line of credit was a worthwhile venture even if it means raising taxes.

“All of these people want their roads paved. How else are we going to pay for it?” Bowlin asked.

The County Commission’s vote on Monday was not the final hurdle that the proposed loan must clear. It has to be approved by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office. Additionally, there is a clause in the resolution that allows voters to throw a roadblock in front of the proposal. If 10% of the county’s registered voters — 1,299 — sign a petition objecting to the loan, the application would be halted.

For a complete list of roads that the Road Department intends to pave using the $10 million, see page A3.