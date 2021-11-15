Rising expectations: Scott girls embrace their new role

HUNTSVILLE — Twelve months ago, brand-new Scott High women’s basketball coach Jake Wright was bristling every time he heard someone mention that his team was low on talent and potential — a statement he heard way too often.

One year later, people are openly talking about the possibility of a district championship.

As it turns out, a single year can make a lot of difference. And Wright is embracing the higher expectations.

“That means we did something right last year when we can add such a drastic change in expectations,” he said. “Last year they just wanted us to play hard and compete and stuff like that. I think after the first two weeks of the season we really ramped that up. Getting our tail kicked a couple of times early in the year kinda opened their eyes to maybe they should trust me and learn to do it my way instead of the old way and move forward.

“I’m never going to shy away from expectations,” Wright added. “To compete for a championship every year is who we have to be and where we have to be.”

Looking back at last season without the benefit of proper perspective makes the district championship talk seem extremely premature. Scott High won just six games in that inaugural season under Wright.

But the perspective is everything. It wasn’t just the games the Lady Highlanders won, but the games they could have won. They lost to Cosby in a game that was tied with just over a minute to go. They lost to Kingston in a district tournament game that saw the Yellow Jackets hit a desperation 3-point shot at the end of regulation to force overtime. They played Sunbright evenly for a little more than three quarters before running out of gas.

Now, Wright said, is the time for his team to take the next step — from simply being content to compete to expecting to win close games.

“We’re getting a little nasty with stuff,” he said. “The way we compete, the way we go about our daily routine. We don’t take those little back-handed compliments the way we used to. We’re starting to fight back a little bit. To be honest with you, I’m embracing that. Not every team has to be the good guys and not every team has to be super-heroes. For us, it seems like we’re the villain more than we are the good guys, so we might as well embrace it and do what we have to do.”

Wright applauds the way his team has hit the weight room during the off-season.

“So many of our girls have gone from mediums to larges, and from larges to XLs, and in a good way,” he said. “We’re so much bigger and stronger. We don’t look like a scrawny bunch out there anymore.”

When Scott lost to Kingston in last year’s third-place game after leading most of the way, it put the Lady Highlanders on the road to Northview Academy, one of the best teams in the state, which ultimately ended their season in the region quarterfinals. Wright doesn’t waste time wondering what might have been. He embraces what happened.

“I took that loss hard,” he said of Kingston. “I never want to lose to them. They’re always going to be the bad guys to me. But it taught me some things, it taught these girls what they need to become. I took it as a blessing.”

When talking about expectations, district championship talks might also seem premature if you saw Scott High in summer ball. The Lady Highlanders struggled in their camp games — largely because they were dealing with injuries.

“Everybody thinks we were really bad, but I had two starters from last year not play a single minute for us in the summer (because of injuries). I had two other starters with nagging injuries playing about 50%. Key people off the bench were hampered with nagging injuries.”

The key thing about all those injuries, Wright said, was the depth it allowed him to work on.

“I was able to throw a bunch of freshmen out there and get them used to the speed of the game and going up and down the court, so everything is a blessing,” he said.

“Everybody loves to tell their opinion and give me advice on how bad we are,” he added. “This summer was full of people texting me, ‘Keep your head up’ and all this stuff. I’m just sitting here thinking, ‘I’m not that concerned with it as long as we can get these girls healthy and ready to go.’ Because what it allowed us to do was build depth, and depth that we haven’t had in 20 years.”

Scott High did beat Anderson County — one of the three teams it will have to beat to win a district championship — in summer camp. As for the other two, Halls and Clinton, Wright says it’s not a bad thing if they saw his beat-up team compete in summer camp.

“I like being out of sight and out of mind,” he said. “We’re going to be us and do what we do best and compete.”

Much of the talk about competing for a district championship comes because Scott only lost two seniors from last year’s team. Those seniors — Callie Carson and Julia Butts — represented the Lady Highlanders’ best two offensive options. But Wright thinks this year’s team can be better offensively because they’re a more rounded team.

“Offense is a team game and I think we work better together now,” he said. “I think we have more options now. Our inside presence has grown even though it’s the same girls as last year. We have a little different mentality inside and we’ve gotten a little nastier with our moves. Everything works inside-out. The way our posts have been working allows us to surround them with kids willing to shoot the ball and willing to knock down shots.

“I think we’ll be fun to watch,” he added. “We’re going to press you, we’re going to get up in your face. Offensively, we’re going to get up and down. We’re going to see what kind of shape other teams are in.”

This year’s team will feature two seniors, both of whom will be in the starting lineup. Alaina Duncan is a post, while Julie Lewallen is a guard and one of the team’s best shooters.

Duncan “is the toughest kid I’ve got, no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Wright said. “If I need her to run through a wall, she’ll run through a wall.”

Duncan was slowed by injuries throughout her junior season and the summer, but Wright said she’s as close to healthy as she’s ever been.

“She brings the nasty to our team that we need,” he said. “She’s got my team’s back, no matter which one it is.”

Lewallen hit some big shots as a junior, including two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that helped Scott to a win over Wartburg, the first win of the season. Wright said she’s gotten bigger and stronger and has improved her game.

“Defensively she’s improved so much since the first day I met her,” he said. “Her feet have gotten quicker, her hips have gotten better, and she uses those long, gangly arms better. I just wish I had gotten her when she was a freshman.”

Scott High will also play several juniors, and two will likely start. Annalyne Woodward is a returning starter who did not play in the summer due to a hip injury.

“Just because she didn’t play in the summer doesn’t mean she wasn’t on the court every day, shooting every day, trying to get better,” Wright said. “She’s done an awesome job trying to improve her game and she’s been a great leader.”

Jaylin Young saw key minutes off the bench last year, and jumped into a starting role in the summer.

“She’s always going to be our jitterbug,” Wright said. “Defense is her calling card and that’s a great calling card to have. She is always going to energize us in a quick second and she embraces that roll very well.”

Zoey Terry was a starter as a sophomore until she went down with a knee injury in the Lady Highlanders’ regular season win over Kingston. She has just been cleared and Wright said she is instantly his most athletic option once again.

“She brings the best athleticism I’ve seen in a young woman in a long time,” he said. “I was concerned with her coming back, how shy she was going to be with the game, but the last couple of weeks I’ve been pleased with her growth. She’s improved mentally more than anything. When you’re really athletic and you improve your mental game, that’s always a good thing.”

Other juniors who could see minutes this year include Kaitlyn Butts, Riley Price and Breanna Jeffers.

“Kaitlyn Butts is going to be a minute thief,” Wright said. “Every time I need a person who understands what I need, she’s that young lady who understands and can be thrown in at any one of four positions for us and compete at a high level.”

Price has made “amazing strides,” Wright said, and can play the three-four position and help stretch the floor while playing inside with confidence.

“This junior class is going to be something special by the time it leaves,” he said.

The sophomore class includes Julie Lawson, who stepped into a starting role during the summer when so many players were banged up.

“She’s a kid who will do anything for her team, and anything I ask of her,” Wright said. “This summer I threw her into that starting lineup and said, ‘Julie, I need solid defense and I need you to knock down shots.’ She spent every day working on her defense, and she was probably our first bucket in 11 of our 20 games this summer. There were a couple of games she kept us in it just because of the way she played offensively.”

Rachel Garrett saw key minutes off the bench as a freshman, but spent the summer with nagging injuries that have persisted into fall.

“We have got to get Rachel healthy,” Wright said. “That’s the biggest thing for her. She is naturally one of the most gifted rebounders we’ve got on this team. She’s a natural rim-protector, too. She’s probably one of the best shot-blockers we’ve got. She’s quick with her hands, she elevates well, and she’s not afraid to go in there and smack somebody around, which really helps us. It gives us some nastiness off the bench. And her offensive game has improved vastly.”

Gracie Lewis is another sophomore who is battling injuries. Wright said she’s gifted offensively, can knock down shots and create her own shots, and also brings some nastiness to the floor.

Zoey Price, another of the sophomores, has “improved vastly,” Wright said.

“She’s understanding the game better,” Wright said of Price. “She understands what she does good and what she doesn’t do good. She has embraced her role. She’s a lot like Kaitlyn Butts. You can throw her in at any position and she knows the game and knows her role and will compete.”

The last of the sophomores is Melanie Spradlin, who has “improved so much since Day 1,” Wright said, and continues to improve. “She’s getting better every day and I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” he said.

The freshman class begins with Brittany Morrow — the younger sister of Scott High’s senior Mr. Basketball candidate Trey Morrow — who will immediately be a starter and can play any position.

“She’ll run the point for us, she’ll be a two for us, she’ll be a three for us, she’ll be a four for us and there may be times she’ll be a five for us,” Wright said. “She’ll do anything I ask for us.”

Morrow will play an important role offensively for the Lady Highlanders.

“She’s the best passer we’ve got on the team, and she wants to pass the ball,” he said. “My job is to get her to shoot the ball a little bit more.”

Wright said the sky is the limit for Morrow as she grows into a high school player.

“Brittany can be something this school hasn’t seen in a long time, and I think she will,” he said. “But she won’t do it by herself. She’ll be doing it with her teammates and that’s what makes her even more special. She’ll get thrown into the fire Day 1 and it’s either sink or swim. And I think she’ll swim, and I think she’ll swim very good.”

Morrow isn’t the only freshman who could see minutes this season, however. There are two others who played key minutes in the summer: Macy Douglas and Shaelyn Ellis.

Douglas “can be a great defender when she sits down and defends,” Wright said. “She’s got a little nasty in her. It’s good for us because it allows her to get out there and pester people. She’s going to earn her money with every foul she gets. She doesn’t foul lightly.”

Ellis has potential offensively and is shooting the ball well. “She has some attitude that really helps us,” Wright said. “She gets into people, she’s feisty, and she doesn’t get pushed around. As a freshman, that’s the first step. When you go out there and everything is quicker, faster and stronger than the middle school game, you kinda gotta have a little edge to you so you don’t get pushed around.”

Conner Hutson is a freshman post who did not play in the summer due to a knee injury, but Wright is hoping for big things from her.

“She’s naturally gifted on the offensive end,” he said. “She can kinda flick it up there sometimes and magically it goes in. That’s a gift. She’s improved vastly.”

Other freshmen include Morgan Hooks, Autumn Brumett and Abby Henson. Wright said that Hooks and Brummet are gifted offensively, while Henson has the potential to be “a heck of a defender for us.”

Regardless of whether a district championship banner gets hoisted in Highlander Gymnasium after this season, Wright has worked hard to teach his team to drown out the outside noise and concentrate on their potential.

“They’re an awesome group and they bought in really quick,” he said, reflecting back to last year. “It was just trying to get them to tune out the outside noise of everybody who thinks they know something about basketball telling them how bad they are. It was getting them to listen to me and only me, and trusting my process and what we’re trying to do.

“I’ve never seen a group of young women beat down so much for a high school game,” he added. “You’ve got grown people telling these kids that they’re not very good. Where are we going as a society when we do that, when we beat down a group so much that they can’t believe in themselves?”