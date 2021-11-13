Oneida Lady Indians reload and retool as they chase a fourth straight substate appearance

One year ago, the Lady Indians entered a new season fresh off back-to-back state tournament appearances, but had graduated five seniors. Just about everyone outside Oneida counted them out.

What followed was one of the most dominant district campaigns in program history. Oneida over-powered District 3-A competition, winning a second straight district crown and a second straight region championship.

But now the Lady Indians have graduated five more seniors. And Coach Marv West says that things will look a little different in 2021-2022.

“This is definitely going to be different,” he said. “One thing I knew we had last year coming into the year, Katelyn Stiltner had played as many games as anybody I’ve ever had play for me. She had played since she was a freshman. Gracie Martin had played in a lot of big games.”

This year?

“This year we’ve got one kid who’s played in big games. That’s Kelsey (Pike),” West said. “You don’t know what they’re going to do when they’re in the spot. Not only do we not have a lot of experience coming into this year, we don’t have a lot of size.”

Last year, West was confident that his team — although counted out by the rest of the district — was good enough to win a district championship. This year, he doesn’t hesitate that Sunbright should be considered the favorite.

“I’m putting all the pressure on Rusty (Yaden) this year. I love it,” West said. “He’s got a lot coming back. These girls have played a lot of minutes for him. They’ve played since they were freshmen. They’re the favorite to win the district.”

It’s not that West doesn’t think his team has a chance. He expects to compete with Yaden’s Lady Tigers for the district title. But he knows his team will have to earn any accolades it receives.

“We’ve got to prove it on the court,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what I feel like or what we did this summer.”

If Oneida is hoisting another banner at season’s end, it will be in large part because the Lady Indians return the district’s top player in Pike. She won the district MVP award last year as a sophomore, becoming the first player in District 3-A to accomplish that feat since Oliver Springs’ Kayla Christopher. A certified gym rat, she’s worked consistently on improving her game since that time.

“She doesn’t stop,” West said. “She doesn’t take time off. She might take a few days off or a week off because her dad makes her, but she lives basketball. She’s constantly going to big travel ball tournaments, she played fall league again, she plays with good players and she’s on good teams.”

One thing West knows, though, is that Pike will have to shoulder the load this season, something she’s had the luxury of not having to do the past two seasons, even as she won the MVP award last year.

“I’m sure Rusty is already drawing up three or four different defenses just for Kelsey,” West said. “She’s going to see the best defender if not the best two defenders every night. Everybody is going to be keying on her. So what Kelsey has to do this year is work on getting herself open. She can’t relax, she can’t stand and wait for things to happen. She’s got to make them happen.”

West pointed out a game in summer camp where his team went down the court five straight possessions without getting the ball to Pike.

“Nothing good was happening for us,” he said. “We can’t go four or five trips with Kelsey not touching it. As an opposing coach, that’s what I would want to happen.”

Oneida is going to look much different this season because the Lady Indians do not have a true post player, for the first time in many years. As a result, they’ll try to rely on their speed and athleticism.

“We’re going to be more of a perimeter-oriented team,” West said. “We’re going to play more five out, look to post up different players with mismatches, and we’re going to try to get the ball up and down.”

Defensively, expect to see Oneida press more.

“We’re going to try to pressure the ball more than ever,” West said. “We’ve pressed in the past but we cannot sit back and let teams do what they want to against us. So it’s going to be a challenge. But with that said, I have an awesome group of girls.”

West is reticent to name a starting lineup before his team takes the floor against Pickett County in Byrdstown on Nov. 16. He would rather his team be hungry and compete for the right to start the game. But, obviously, Pike will be in the lineup. Beyond that, West expects to play a group of eight or nine kids on any given night.

The Lady Indians will have two seniors who will see key minutes. One of them is Caroline Keeton. She was the heir apparent to the point guard position while Chloe Terry was running the point a few years ago. But things didn’t work out that way.

“She hasn’t had one complete season where she’s been healthy,” West said. “She’s played in no big games. But she’s super smart as a ballplayer. She’s very basketball intelligent and she’s competitive.”

Keeton stepped into the PG position during summer camp and played with experience beyond the time she’s actually gotten on the court. Now West is ready to throw her to the wolves against the likes of Pickett County, Clay County, Powell and Clarkrange.

“We’ll definitely know in three or four games where she’s at,” he said.

The other senior is Faith Cross. Although she’s not a post player, she is the biggest player on the team. And West hopes she understands her capability.

“She has to play with confidence,” he said. “When she plays with confidence, she’s good enough to play, good enough to start, good enough to compete with anybody in the district. But when her confidence drops, her play drops.”

If Cross plays with confidence, West said he expects big things from her this season.

Oneida’s junior class is also small. Besides Pike, there’s just one more junior: Rachel Elmore, who transferred in from Scott High last season and sat out most of the year. But now she’s eligible, and West expects good things from her.

“She’s super athletic and she’s strong for her size,” he said. “She’s worked really hard in the weight room. I just need her to be confident in what she does and go hard all the time.”

West said the biggest thing for Elmore will be experience.

“It’s going to be trial and error for her, but she’s very capable,” he said.

Oneida’s big sophomore class starts with Braelyn Russ and Raylie Bush, two girls who have been teammates since sixth grade. They both played varsity minutes last year, and both showed plenty of capability.

“It was kinda funny because it might’ve been one of them in one game standing out from the other one, and then it might be reversed the next game,” he said. “I felt like both of them gave some big minutes when we needed them but I didn’t have to have them down the stretch because my senior class was so strong. Both of them will be fine this year.”

Bush will be expected to be one of Oneida’ stop defenders.

“She takes pride in that role,” West said.

On the offensive side, West will attempt to get Bush more involved and improve her confidence. That’s something that isn’t lacking with Russ.

“Braelyn definitely believes in herself offensively,” he said. “She’s not shy. She couldn’t care less to put up big shots, and I like that because she works at it. She’s a bulldog and I look for big things out of her.”

Other sophomores who will see playing time this year include Grace Shoemaker, Ali Smith and Annaleah Terry.

Shoemaker — another of the Huntsville girls who transferred to Oneida with Bush and Russ — didn’t play a lot last year, but West expects that to change this season.

“She’s very intelligent, she knows basketball, and I was very impressed with her this summer,” he said. “She’s vocal. A lot of girls, I have to get on them to talk more. But Grace doesn’t care to talk and she knows what she’s talking about.”

Smith played more minutes than anyone on the team during summer camp, because West used her both on the varsity and the JV squads.

“She’s a machine,” he said. “She’s going to be a great defender and she’s improved her ballhandling.”

Terry will also see the floor, primarily because she’s strong for her size.

“We have no size so I need a kid like Annaleah to come in and give some minutes and just beat and bang,” he said. “She’s not a post, but she’s gonna guard some posts and she doesn’t care to do that.”

The last player who would’ve seen key varsity minutes this year was freshman Lydia Kline. But she is recovering from ACL surgery and will be out for the next six months.

West said the key for his players will be to understand that they’re going to go hard, getting up and down the floor in an effort to make up for the size disadvantage.

“Some of them know they’re just going to play maybe two minutes at a time, but they have to expend all of that energy,” he said.

Things will look much different in conference play this year, as District 3-A goes from nine teams to five teams. On the other side of the region, old powerhouses like Tellico Plains are gone. In fact, the entire Region 2-A is made up of last year’s district teams, with the exception of Greenback being added.

“The road isn’t what it used to be,” West said of getting to the region championship game and a substate appearance. “But with that said, our district is pretty tough and pretty young. I can see it being tough for years to come. I don’t think it’s ever going to be a cakewalk. Coach (Jason) Davis does a good job at Wartburg. Ronnie Wilson is trying to do the right things at Coalfield. It’s all about who’s getting the talent.”

Then there’s the obvious team, the one that everyone expects to win the district this year: senior-laden Sunbright.

“Nobody works harder than Rusty,” West said. “He brings a lot of pride to that program that I haven’t seen before. He goes to bed thinking about basketball and he wakes up thinking about it. He’s been to substate as a boys coach (at Oneida), so if those kids believe in him and the fans believe in him, it can happen for them.”

Oneida also intends to be in the substate once the season ends. If that happens, it’ll be the fourth straight year and fifth time in six years that it’s happened. That’s a big deal for most programs, but it’s almost old hat for an Oneida program that once went to 13 consecutive substates in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“I got out of coaching for three years and then came back and that’s the first thing I preached to them,” West said. “We want to win the district championship in the regular season, win the district tournament, win the region championship, host a substate game, and get to the state tournament. Those are our goals every year. I don’t care who we’ve got, who the players are, those are the goals. And it’s the same thing this year. That’s what we’re playing for.”