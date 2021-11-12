41.3 F
Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88
Obituaries
Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88.

Life: Romola Fayrene, as she was named by her father but called by no one, was born in Oneida on May 21, 1933. She attended primary school there, and graduated from Huntsville High School, where she was salutatorian of her class. After attending Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, she worked briefly for National Life & Accident Insurance Company in Nashville before returning to Scott County. There she married William Claude “Jumby” Terry Jr., and they spent the next 55 years building a life together.

Fayrene was a Christian and exemplified a life of service to others. She was a member of the Oneida Church of Christ, where she taught children’s Bible classes for many years. She always chose to think the best of people. As the middle child in a family of 13, she developed a remarkable capacity for empathy and an ability to get along with people. She took an inclusive view of family and was devoted to hers. Her house served as a home for her own mother during her later years, and was often home base for visiting siblings and their children. Everyone was made to feel welcome. Children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends all appreciated her patience, kindness and ever-so-slightly mischievous spirit of fun.

Preceded in death: Fayrene was preceded in death by,
• Her husband, Jumby;
• Parents, Wilda Baker and Manford Etchel Sexton;
• Sons-in-law, John Hemphill and Robert Walls;
• Brothers, Roy Denver, Tommy Burton, Manford Etchel Jr. and Charles Bruce Sexton;
• Sisters, Wandeline Jones, Wilda Theodore York, Lillian Louise Reed and Edwina Rose Greenwood.

Survivors: Fayrene is survived by,
• Children, Gail Terry, Patricia Walls, Wilda Rumbaugh and Claude Terry;
• Sons-in-law, Patrick Malone and Andrew Rumbaugh;
• Daughter-in-law, Cindy Terry;
• Grandchildren, Megan Canella and husband Angelo, Margo Perkins, Alexander and Jacob Rumbaugh, Amanda Walls, and Caroline and Jim Hemphill;
• Sisters, Ann Mouat and Judy Hutchings;
• Brothers, Donald and Landon Sexton;
• Brothers-in-law, Aaron Jones, Tom Mouat, Glen Greenwood and Ronald Hutchings;
• Sisters-in-law, Naomi Sexton and Faye Sexton;
• Many beloved nieces, nephews and other family members.

Services: Friends may visit with the Terry family on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at the Oneida Church of Christ from 1 p.m. until time of a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Speakers will be Don Sexton, Landon Sexton, Judy Hutchings, Claude Terry and Gail Terry. Music will be provided by the congregation. Committal service will follow in the Terry addition of the Litton Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

