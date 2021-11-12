39.9 F
Oneida
Sunday, November 14, 2021
type here...
Sports Oneida Football: Oneida's run game, run defense are dominant in upset win at...
SportsOneida

Football: Oneida’s run game, run defense are dominant in upset win at No. 8 South Greene

Colten Daugherty intercepts a pass on the goal line late in the fourth quarter of Oneida's win at Sequoyah on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — None of the prognosticators gave Oneida a chance. The computers — which are surprisingly accurate — said that South Greene should win by three touchdowns. But when the final horn sounded in Friday’s Class 2A second round game, Oneida had gone on the road to defeat the state’s eighth-ranked team, 35-21. Oneida […]

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — None of the prognosticators gave Oneida a chance. The computers — which are surprisingly accurate — said that South Greene should win by three touchdowns.

But when the final horn sounded in Friday’s Class 2A second round game, Oneida had gone on the road to defeat the state’s eighth-ranked team, 35-21.

Oneida took advantage of South Greene turnovers and mistakes to jump to a 21-0 first half lead, and road that margin to a 35-21 win.

“Nobody I read gave us much of a chance,” Oneida coach Jimmy May said. “But the kids believed in themselves. I sent them a (message) last night and said, ‘I believe in you. Believe in each other.’ Everybody played together. I didn’t see anybody pointing fingers. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of them.”

- Advertisement -

Oneida’s offensive line was a force to be reckoned with, and the Indians rushed for 219 yards against a South Greene team that had won eight consecutive games. Rylin Duncan had 101 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, while TJ Meredith had 89 yards on 20 carries.

“The offensive line dominated the second half, I thought,” May said.

Caden Rector had what might have been his best game of the season. The Indians didn’t throw the ball often, but Rector passed with precision when he had to. He finished 7 of 9 for 114 yards.

As a result, Oneida was 8 of 11 on third down. The Indians did not fail to convert a third down until midway through the third quarter. And then they converted on the following fourth down play. Oneida was 2 of 2 on fourth down for the game.

But Oneida’s defense may have been as good as its offense. South Greene quarterback Luke Myers, a Mr. Football finalist, had a miserable first half. His final numbers were impressive, 13 of 22 for 250 yards and three touchdowns. But the Rebels had just 14 yards on the ground, as Oneida controlled the line of scrimmage.

Oneida’s Achilles heel this season has been turnovers and penalties. But the Indians did not have a penalty in the first half, and did not turn the ball over all game.

- Advertisement -

When his team was down 44-14 at halftime against Williamsburg in the season opener, May admitted, “I didn’t know if we were going to win a game, to be honest with you. But I could see the fight in them.”

Oneida started the game by forcing South Greene into a three and out. The Indians then marched the length of the field and scored on a two-yard run by Elijah Phillips.

South Greene then turned the ball over on downs, and Oneida made the Rebels pay. The Indians put together a 7-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, with Rector scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.

The Indians then forced a fumble, with Lorenzo Garcia forcing it on a sack and Duncan recovering it, and Oneida scored on a 3-yard run by Duncan to make it 21-0.

South Greene finally got on the board when Myers found Chandler Fillers for a 33-yard score that was initially called illegal touching before the officials ruled that an Oneida defensive back had forced the receiver out of bounds.

But Oneida answered the touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, with Duncan scoring on a 1-yard plunge to cap an 11-play, 65-yard drive that chewed up more than half of the third quarter clock.

- Advertisement -

“The drive of the game to me was that first drive of the second half,” May said. “We were able to mash on them a little in there, and control the clock and the ball and keep their offense off the field.”

South Greene answered with a 15-yard pass from Myers to Conner Race. But the Indians again struck back, this time on a 16-yard run by Duncan.

The final score of the game was a 4-yard pass from Myers to Race after a 74-yard pass play got South Greene close. But the Rebels could not recover the onside kick, and Oneida ran out the remaining clock.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Oneida

Oneida Lady Indians reload and retool as they chase a fourth straight substate appearance

Independent Herald - 0
One year ago, the Lady Indians entered a new season fresh off back-to-back state tournament appearances, but had graduated five seniors. Just about everyone...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s run game, run defense are dominant in upset win at No. 8 South Greene

Independent Herald - 0
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — None of the prognosticators gave Oneida a chance. The computers — which are surprisingly accurate — said that South Greene should...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more
Local News

Community mourns, remembers Kadon Babb

Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Babb, a 2019 graduate of Scott High School and a physical therapy assistant at South Fork Physical Therapy, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Nov. 11. He was 20. In an outpouring of emotion and condolences on social media, friends and family remembered him as a kind-hearted and humble soul with an unabashed Christian testimony who made an impact on all who knew him.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s offense struggles in loss to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — With the exception of two plays here Friday, Oneida played what was unquestionably one of its best defensive games of the season...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida catches fire late in a 35-7 win over Sequoyah

Independent Herald - 0
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — With 3:10 remaining in the third quarter of Oneida’s game at Sequoyah on Friday, it appeared that there might be —...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida stuns Monterey, 20-13, closes in on region title

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida placed itself in the driver’s seat for the Region 2-2A championship on Friday by upsetting Monterey, 20-13. The Indians’ senior night win was a...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida falls to Rockwood in key region game

Independent Herald - 0
It would have been difficult to have envisioned a more difficult start than the one Oneida experienced against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium Friday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76. Life: Born Aug....
Read more

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more

MPHC: A 47-year commitment to community health care

Profiles of a 3-Star Community Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series in which Profiles of a 3-Star Community focuses on Mountain People's Health Councils. We...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida Lady Indians reload and retool as they chase a fourth straight substate appearance

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
One year ago, the Lady Indians entered a new season fresh off back-to-back state tournament appearances, but had graduated five seniors. Just about everyone...
Read more

Football: Oneida’s run game, run defense are dominant in upset win at No. 8 South Greene

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — None of the prognosticators gave Oneida a chance. The computers — which are surprisingly accurate — said that South Greene should...
Read more

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN