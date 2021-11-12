Community mourns, remembers Kadon Babb

“He made me wanna be better. He still does.”

That’s how Scott High basketball coach Jordan Jeffers described Kadon Babb, his former player who died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning, calling him “one of the finest young men I’ve ever coached.”

Scott Countians on Friday were mourning the loss of the 20-year-old Babb, who passed away at his Ditney Trail home. There was an outpouring of emotion and condolences on social media networks like Facebook and Instagram as those who knew Babb remembered him much the same way as Jeffers described.

Born Feb. 19, 2001, Babb was the son of Donnie and Kaprecia Babb. He was a 2019 graduate of Scott High School, where he played basketball and soccer. He was a current student at University of the Cumberlands, and also worked as an assistant at South Fork Physical Therapy.

The 2018-2019 Highlander basketball team, Babb’s senior season, set the stage for the program’s current run of success. That team won 14 games and played Knox Carter strong in the Region 2-AA quarterfinals.

Those who knew Babb remembered him for his unabashed Christian testimony and kind-hearted nature, and as someone who made an impact on all who knew him.

Timothy Caldwell, who was a senior on that 2019 Scott High basketball team with Babb, shared a note that Babb wrote him after the season ended.

“I can’t thank you enough for being a positive role in this basketball program…it means a lot and it’s showed me a lot dude…I love you man! Always,” the note read.

Bryson Russ, who was the other senior on the 2019 squad, said that Babb “was loved by anyone who met him or even had the chance to talk to him. For anyone part of the basketball team that we played on, we all know him as an encouraging and humble teammate.”

Scott High School Principal Melissa Rector said that she was “simply heartbroken” by the news of Babb’s death.

“Kadon was not only a great Highlander, but he was also a brother in Christ, and always faithful to share his testimony of salvation,” she said.

Babb’s younger brother, Skye, is a current member of the Highlander basketball team. The final preseason scrimmage, scheduled for Jellico Friday evening, was canceled. This year’s seniors — which include Trey Morrow, Luke West, Dalton Prewitt and Brayden Brumett — were former teammates of Babb.

Babb also has an older sister, Journey.

Andrew Adkins, who also works at South Fork Physical Therapy, called Babb a “kind and genuine soul.”

“Kadon cared for each and every patient he met and always had a smile on his face when you saw him,” Adkins said.

Dr. Allison Gilbert, who owns SFTP along with her husband, Dr. Scott Gilbert, called hiring Babb a decision she would never regret.

“His testimony was always obvious and he truly was the light that Jesus calls us to be,” she said. “I am praying constantly for his family and also our work family. He meant so much to all of us at SFPT. His presence and smile will be missed so very much.”

Funeral arrangements were not finalized as of Friday afternoon.