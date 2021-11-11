Obituary: Chuck West, 66

Charles Vernon “Chuck” West died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at his home in Dresden, Tenn. He was 66.

Life: Born on Dec. 20, 1954, Chuck was raised in Oneida. He graduated from Oneida High School and then attended the University of Tennessee-Martin where he earned his bachelor’s in education. He later completed his master’s degree along with additional graduate work in educational administration and supervision. He served for 42 years at Dresden High School as a teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. It was in these roles that Chuck had the opportunity to touch and influence the lives of numerous students, faculty and staff.

Chuck and his wife, Katrina Robinson West, moved to Dresden in 1979, where they raised their two sons, Jonathan and Justin. Chuck enjoyed reading newspapers and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Dresden Lions and the Tennessee Volunteers. In his most recent years, Chuck enjoyed watching his sons coach their teams and watching his grandchildren participate in various sports and activities. Chuck was a devoted family man who took great pleasure in spending time with his wife of 45 years, Katrina, and their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Chuck was an active and devoted member of the Dresden Church of Christ, the Dresden Rotary Club where he was a past president, and the TSSAA Board of Control. He was selected as district and region coach of the year on many occasions. He also received the TSSAA’s AF Bridges Sportsmanship Principal of the Year award three times, most recently in 2021. Under his leadership, the Dresden Lions made two substate and two state tournament appearances, including one final four finish. He also enjoyed assisted his son, Jonathan, in coaching the Lady Lions, who fondly referred to him as “Daddy West.”

Survivors: Chuck is survived by,

• His loving wife, Katrina;

• Sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Janie West and Justin and Katie West;

• Grandchildren, Jacie, Jencee, Jett, Case, Cannon and Kyler, who affectionately called him “Daddy Chuck”;

• Sisters, Beth Armstrong, and Melanie Duncan and husband Bill;

• Brother, Tim West and wife Christy;

• Mother-in-law, Jeanette Gordon Robinson;

• Brothers-in-law, Bob Robinson and wife Betsy, Brad Robinson and wife Stephanie, and Brian Robinson and wife Janet;

• Numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Dresden Church of Christ from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ. Visitation prior to the funeral will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be made to the Chuck West Memorial Benevolent Fund for Dresden High School through Bancorp South in Dresden, Tenn.

Obituary courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley funeral homes.