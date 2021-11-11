41.3 F
Oneida
Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Chuck West, 66
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Chuck West, 66

Charles Vernon “Chuck” West died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at his home in Dresden, Tenn. He was 66.

Life: Born on Dec. 20, 1954, Chuck was raised in Oneida. He graduated from Oneida High School and then attended the University of Tennessee-Martin where he earned his bachelor’s in education. He later completed his master’s degree along with additional graduate work in educational administration and supervision. He served for 42 years at Dresden High School as a teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. It was in these roles that Chuck had the opportunity to touch and influence the lives of numerous students, faculty and staff.

Chuck and his wife, Katrina Robinson West, moved to Dresden in 1979, where they raised their two sons, Jonathan and Justin. Chuck enjoyed reading newspapers and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Dresden Lions and the Tennessee Volunteers. In his most recent years, Chuck enjoyed watching his sons coach their teams and watching his grandchildren participate in various sports and activities. Chuck was a devoted family man who took great pleasure in spending time with his wife of 45 years, Katrina, and their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Chuck was an active and devoted member of the Dresden Church of Christ, the Dresden Rotary Club where he was a past president, and the TSSAA Board of Control. He was selected as district and region coach of the year on many occasions. He also received the TSSAA’s AF Bridges Sportsmanship Principal of the Year award three times, most recently in 2021. Under his leadership, the Dresden Lions made two substate and two state tournament appearances, including one final four finish. He also enjoyed assisted his son, Jonathan, in coaching the Lady Lions, who fondly referred to him as “Daddy West.”

Survivors: Chuck is survived by,
• His loving wife, Katrina;
• Sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Janie West and Justin and Katie West;
• Grandchildren, Jacie, Jencee, Jett, Case, Cannon and Kyler, who affectionately called him “Daddy Chuck”;
• Sisters, Beth Armstrong, and Melanie Duncan and husband Bill;
• Brother, Tim West and wife Christy;
• Mother-in-law, Jeanette Gordon Robinson;
• Brothers-in-law, Bob Robinson and wife Betsy, Brad Robinson and wife Stephanie, and Brian Robinson and wife Janet;
• Numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Dresden Church of Christ from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ. Visitation prior to the funeral will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be made to the Chuck West Memorial Benevolent Fund for Dresden High School through Bancorp South in Dresden, Tenn.

Obituary courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley funeral homes.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more
Local News

Community mourns, remembers Kadon Babb

Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Babb, a 2019 graduate of Scott High School and a physical therapy assistant at South Fork Physical Therapy, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Nov. 11. He was 20. In an outpouring of emotion and condolences on social media, friends and family remembered him as a kind-hearted and humble soul with an unabashed Christian testimony who made an impact on all who knew him.
Read more
Profiles of a 3-Star Community

MPHC: A 47-year commitment to community health care

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series in which Profiles of a 3-Star Community focuses on Mountain People's Health Councils. We...
Read more
Focus On: Health

Focus on Health: Small steps, big difference

Independent Herald - 0
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimate that more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults have prediabetes. That’s 88 million people...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Patricia Seale, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Patricia Ann Welch Seale passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her family. She was 75. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58. Life: Born in South Bend,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76. Life: Born Aug....
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Community mourns, remembers Kadon Babb

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Babb, a 2019 graduate of Scott High School and a physical therapy assistant at South Fork Physical Therapy, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Nov. 11. He was 20. In an outpouring of emotion and condolences on social media, friends and family remembered him as a kind-hearted and humble soul with an unabashed Christian testimony who made an impact on all who knew him.
Read more

Obituary: Leesa Thompson, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Leesa Kathleen Ferguson Thompson, of Oneida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 48. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more

Community mourns, remembers Kadon Babb

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Babb, a 2019 graduate of Scott High School and a physical therapy assistant at South Fork Physical Therapy, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Nov. 11. He was 20. In an outpouring of emotion and condolences on social media, friends and family remembered him as a kind-hearted and humble soul with an unabashed Christian testimony who made an impact on all who knew him.
Read more

MPHC: A 47-year commitment to community health care

Profiles of a 3-Star Community Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series in which Profiles of a 3-Star Community focuses on Mountain People's Health Councils. We...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN