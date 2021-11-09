48.3 F
Oneida
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Patricia Seale, 75
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Patricia Seale, 75

Patricia Ann Welch Seale passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her family. She was 75.

Life: Born Sept. 8, 1946, Patricia was the daughter of the late Maxine Parson Welch and Charles Welch.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carol Welch, by brothers Gary and Bobby Welch, by brothers-in-law Garrett Litton and William Seale, and by nephew Brent Thompson.

Survivors: Patricia is survived by,
• The love of her life and husband of 41 years, John B. Seale Jr.;
• Daughters, Jodi Seale Blair and husband Todd, Heather Phillips Harris and husband Jody, and Carter Seale Owens and husband Vince;
• Grandchildren, Kirkland Cooper and wife Meghann, Dylan Pratt and fiance Holly, Sarah Cooper Gilbert and husband Jae, Wyatt Owens and Christian Cross, Evan Pratt, Mason Owens, Briley Owens, Emily Cooper, Casey Blair, John Landon Harris and Jorden Harris;
• Great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Cooper, Given Gilbert, Loghann Cooper and Wrenlee Owens;
• Siblings, Donna Welch Frogge and husband Gary, Michael Welch, Regina Welch Litton, and Debbie Welch Thompson and husband Steve;
• Sisters-in-law, Diane Seale Valuch and husband Tom, and Mary Lynne Seale;
• Brother-in-law, Thomas Seale and wife Linda;
• Special friends, Lin Weinhold and Judy Liming;
• And many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Seale family on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Falasco officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mossop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in memory of Patricia Seale to First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, P.O. Box 39, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Patricia Seale, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Patricia Ann Welch Seale passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her family. She was 75. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

After brief warm-up, another cold front looms

Ben Garrett - 0
It felt really nice outside today, and it will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, as "Indian summer" interrupts our prelude to winter. But...
Read more
Outdoors

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58. Life: Born in South Bend,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76. Life: Born Aug....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Leesa Thompson, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Leesa Kathleen Ferguson Thompson, of Oneida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 48. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jimmy Keeton, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Jimmy Keeton went to be with the Lord and his precious granddaughter, Kelsey Keeton, on Nov. 2, 2021. He was 65. Preceded in death: Jimmy...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more

Obituary: Leesa Thompson, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Leesa Kathleen Ferguson Thompson, of Oneida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 48. Life: Born...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Patricia Seale, 75

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Patricia Ann Welch Seale passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her family. She was 75. Life:...
Read more

Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more

After brief warm-up, another cold front looms

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It felt really nice outside today, and it will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, as "Indian summer" interrupts our prelude to winter. But...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN