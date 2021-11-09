Obituary: Patricia Seale, 75

Patricia Ann Welch Seale passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her family. She was 75.

Life: Born Sept. 8, 1946, Patricia was the daughter of the late Maxine Parson Welch and Charles Welch.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carol Welch, by brothers Gary and Bobby Welch, by brothers-in-law Garrett Litton and William Seale, and by nephew Brent Thompson.

Survivors: Patricia is survived by,

• The love of her life and husband of 41 years, John B. Seale Jr.;

• Daughters, Jodi Seale Blair and husband Todd, Heather Phillips Harris and husband Jody, and Carter Seale Owens and husband Vince;

• Grandchildren, Kirkland Cooper and wife Meghann, Dylan Pratt and fiance Holly, Sarah Cooper Gilbert and husband Jae, Wyatt Owens and Christian Cross, Evan Pratt, Mason Owens, Briley Owens, Emily Cooper, Casey Blair, John Landon Harris and Jorden Harris;

• Great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Cooper, Given Gilbert, Loghann Cooper and Wrenlee Owens;

• Siblings, Donna Welch Frogge and husband Gary, Michael Welch, Regina Welch Litton, and Debbie Welch Thompson and husband Steve;

• Sisters-in-law, Diane Seale Valuch and husband Tom, and Mary Lynne Seale;

• Brother-in-law, Thomas Seale and wife Linda;

• Special friends, Lin Weinhold and Judy Liming;

• And many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Seale family on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Falasco officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mossop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in memory of Patricia Seale to First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, P.O. Box 39, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.