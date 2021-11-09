48.3 F
Oneida
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Obituaries
Obituary: Bud Jeffers, 91

Elmer “Bud” Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his Huntsville home with his loving family by his side. He was 91.

Life: Born Oct. 29, 1930 in Scott County, Bud was the son of the late John S. and Lona Byrd Jeffers. He was the oldest member of Mill Branch Baptist Church. He served proudly in the U.S. Army. He retired from vocational school after many years of service. He enjoyed gardening, going to church and spending time with his family and friends.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by,
• Sisters, Dorothy Jeffers, Orpha Jeffers, Velma Jeffers and twin sister Elma Sexton;
• Infant brother, E.S. Jeffers;
• Granddaughter, Stacy Michelle Carson;
• Special niece, Velva Jean Sexton.

Survivors: Bud is survived by,
• His loving wife of almost 65 years, Nadine Hamblin Jeffers;
• Daughters, Sandra Carson and husband Ronnie, Janie Brown and husband Mike, and Sheryl Hutchison and husband Allen;
• Grandchildren, Brandon Carson and girlfriend Kelly, Sarah Vanhook and husband Colby, Hannah Burchfield and husband Cody, Taylor Hutchison and Trevor Carson;
• Great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Vanhook, Jazlyn Vanhook, and Jakoby Vanhook;
• Special caregiver, Virginia Harness;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Burress, Bro. Larry Sexton and Bro. Jeff Watson officiating. Music will be provided by George Byrd, grandchildren, and Sara Byrd. Committal service will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Mill Branch Cemetery will full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Carson, Mike Brown, Allen Hutchison, Cody Burchfield, Brandon Carson, Trevor Carson and Colby Vanhook. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Byrd, Jan Byrd, Henry Hutson, Sonny Washam, Pete Elmore, Bill Hamblin, Estle Bond and Wayne Bond.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN