Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76.

Life: Born Aug. 2, 1945, Naomi was the daughter of the late Roy Taylor and Ada Davis Pierce. She attended Outreach Church and worked for Tennier Industries for many years.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by,

• Husband, Billy Joe Jeffers Sr.;

• Daughter, Ada Elizabeth Jeffers;

• Granddaughter, Bridgett Lorraine Jeffers;

• Grandson, Dustin Billy Jeffers;

• Sisters, Helen, Maxine, Ivona and Carol;

• Brothers, Roy, Ralph and Ronald Pierce.

Survivors: Naomi is survived by,

• Sons, Billy Joe Jeffers Jr., and Steve Jeffers and wife Kim;

• Grandsons, Anthony Jeffers, Logan Jeffers and wife Chelsey, and Elijah Jeffers;

• Granddaughters, Sheay Jeffers, Kalin Jeffers, Cadey Jeffers, Michelle Jeffers and Ariel Jeffers;

• Great-grandchildren, Tynleigh Jeffers, Gage Jeffers and Lillith Jeffers;

• Sisters, Alice Slaven and husband Joe, and Barbara Walker and husband Wilburn;

• Sisters-in-law, Helen Houdeshell and Betty Smith;

• A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 1 pm until time of the funeral service at 2 pm with Bro. Joe West officiating. Music will be provided by the Outreach Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Marcum Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.