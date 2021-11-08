Obituary: Leesa Thompson, 46

44.1 F
Leesa Kathleen Ferguson Thompson, of Oneida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 48.

Life: Born April 29, 1973, Leesa was the daughter of William Jerry and Gaynell Thompson Ferguson. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida, where she enjoyed being a part of the White Column Hand Bell Choir for several years. She was a graduate of Oneida High School and continued her education at Roane State Community College where she completed her degree as an occupational therapy assistant. She had a true heart of serving others, which was demonstrated by her unwavering devotion to her parents. She had a great passion and love for her family and friends, but especially spending time with her son, Connor, and wife, Tara.

Preceded in death: Leesa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Beulah Ferguson of Oneida, and Raymond and Kathleen Thompson of Maryville, Tenn.; by Connor’s father, Ashley Thompson; and by aunts and uncles, R.V. and Eva Coppenger and Raymond “Buddy” Thompson.

Survivors: In addition to her parents, Leesa is survived by her son, Connor Thompson and wife Tara of Johnson City, Tenn.; sister, Jenni Crane and husband Tim of Concord, Va.; nephew and niece, Taylor and Emma Crane; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Miche West and Amy Meade.

Services: Friends may visit with the Thompson family on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Oneida from 5 pm until time of the funeral service at 7 pm with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Music will be provided by the First Baptist Church choir and Tim Crane. The family has chosen cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

