Obituary: Jimmy Keeton, 65

As of Wednesday, there were only 150 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, the fewest since Aug. 19. At one point between those two dates, there were as many as 514 new cases. A total of 61 Scott Countians have died of covid, and 91 have been hospitalized. The percentage of covid cases being seen in school-aged children is on the rise, with kids in the 5-to-18 age demographic making up 28% of new cases for the week ending Wednesday — up from 16% the following week. It's too soon to tell if that's a mere blip or cause for concern. A much more promising sign is being seen statewide, where only 865 people were hospitalized with covid on Wednesday. At one point in September there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.