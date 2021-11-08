44.1 F
Obituary: Jimmy Keeton, 65

Jimmy Keeton went to be with the Lord and his precious granddaughter, Kelsey Keeton, on Nov. 2, 2021. He was 65.

Preceded in death: Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Edison Keeton, by his mother, Veda Keeton, by his sister, Rosie Lawson, and by his granddaughter, Kelsey Keeton.

Survivors: Jimmy is survived by,
• His loving wife of 46 years, Melodie Keeton;
• Son, Jeremy Keeton;
• Granddaughter, Brittany Keeton;
• Grandson, Bradley Posey;
• Great-granddaughter, Sophia Evans;
• Sons, George Keeton and Morris Keeton and wife Kyra;
• Granddaughters, Bailey Keeton and Nevaeh Webb;
• Grandson, Jaxson Jimmy Dean Keeton;
• Sisters, Sue Byrd, Linda Gail Crabtree and Freda Seabolt;
• Sisters-in-law, Sharon Nakidamen and Sandy Borgialli;
• A host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services: The family has chosen cremation. No services are scheduled at this time.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley funeral homes.

