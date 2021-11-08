Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58.

Life: Born in South Bend, Ind. on Aug. 21, 1963, Anna was the daughter of Helen Wright Smith and the late William Heath. She was a dietary manager at Huntsville Manor and was loved by many, but her passion was being a loving wife to her husband for over 40 years, a mother and a grammy.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Anna was preceded in death by her stepfather, Edward Smith; sister, Amanda Heath; aunt, Elaine Baldwin; and grandmother, Velda Wright.

Survivors: Anna is survived by,

• Husband, Dewey Day;

• Children, Delinda Lowe and husband Jeffrey, Nathan Day and wife Cyndy, Patty Day and husband Josh, and Scott Day and wife Katie;

• Grandchildren, Donovon Gentry, Kincaid Gentry, Adrian Gentry, Danielle Gentry, Leanne Sharpe, Sebastian Honeycutt, Dacariah Day, Dayce Day, Isaiah Forrest, Emmaleigh Wood, Madeleine Wood, Joshua Day, Braylin Day, Dixon Day and Kaleb Garrison;

• Sisters, Tonya Holtzapple-Edmonson and Tammy Holtzapple-Brookard;

• Brothers, Benjamin Heath and William Heath.

Services: Friends may visit with the Day family on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 11 am until time of the funeral service at 2 pm with Bro. Andy Day and Bro. Nathan Day officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends. Burial will follow in the Dave Chambers Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan Day, TeeJay Conley, Isaiah Forrest, Scott Day, Nicolas Allen, Kincaid Gentry, Josh Leadmon and Dacariah Day.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.