44.1 F
Oneida
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Anna Day, 58
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58.

Life: Born in South Bend, Ind. on Aug. 21, 1963, Anna was the daughter of Helen Wright Smith and the late William Heath. She was a dietary manager at Huntsville Manor and was loved by many, but her passion was being a loving wife to her husband for over 40 years, a mother and a grammy.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Anna was preceded in death by her stepfather, Edward Smith; sister, Amanda Heath; aunt, Elaine Baldwin; and grandmother, Velda Wright.

Survivors: Anna is survived by,
• Husband, Dewey Day;
• Children, Delinda Lowe and husband Jeffrey, Nathan Day and wife Cyndy, Patty Day and husband Josh, and Scott Day and wife Katie;
• Grandchildren, Donovon Gentry, Kincaid Gentry, Adrian Gentry, Danielle Gentry, Leanne Sharpe, Sebastian Honeycutt, Dacariah Day, Dayce Day, Isaiah Forrest, Emmaleigh Wood, Madeleine Wood, Joshua Day, Braylin Day, Dixon Day and Kaleb Garrison;
• Sisters, Tonya Holtzapple-Edmonson and Tammy Holtzapple-Brookard;
• Brothers, Benjamin Heath and William Heath.

Services: Friends may visit with the Day family on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 11 am until time of the funeral service at 2 pm with Bro. Andy Day and Bro. Nathan Day officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends. Burial will follow in the Dave Chambers Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan Day, TeeJay Conley, Isaiah Forrest, Scott Day, Nicolas Allen, Kincaid Gentry, Josh Leadmon and Dacariah Day.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Outdoors

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more
Local News

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

Independent Herald - 0
There are no road projects scheduled for Scott County this week that will cause delays, aside from the two projects where traffic signalization is in use — the bridge repair project on S.R. 63 over Paint Rock Creek in Huntsville, and the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork NRRA. Outside Scott County, however, motorists may encounter lane closures on S.R. 27 between the Scott County line and Sunbright, and on the Caryville Mountain section of I-75.
Read more
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint

Independent Herald - 0
Addison L. Selby, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly showing up at a Rosser Lane home off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida and forcing a woman to leave at gunpoint. The woman complied, and phoned 911 from nearby Lee's Food Mart. Selby told police he only had the gun to "clean it."
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58. Life: Born in South Bend,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76. Life: Born Aug....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Leesa Thompson, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Leesa Kathleen Ferguson Thompson, of Oneida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 48. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jimmy Keeton, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Jimmy Keeton went to be with the Lord and his precious granddaughter, Kelsey Keeton, on Nov. 2, 2021. He was 65. Preceded in death: Jimmy...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Frost advisory issued for Scott, neighboring counties

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The NWS has issued a frost advisory for Scott, Campbell, Morgan, Fentress and Pickett counties in Tennessee, among other counties. Further north, a freeze warning is in effect for McCreary County. Widespread frost is expected for the first time this fall, which will effectively end the growing season.
Read more

Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76. Life: Born Aug....
Read more

Hunters harvested only four bears in Scott County this year

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
There were a total of four bears harvested in Scott County and 17 in Fentress County during the archery hunt that ended on Friday, according to data made available by the TN Wildlife Resources Agency. That's in line with the past several years. After killing 19 bears in 2015 and 15 in 2016, Scott County hunters have only harvested a total of 21 bears in the five years since. The season is open annually for bow hunters on private lands west of U.S. Hwy. 27.
Read more

Latest News

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There are no road projects scheduled for Scott County this week that will cause delays, aside from the two projects where traffic signalization is in use — the bridge repair project on S.R. 63 over Paint Rock Creek in Huntsville, and the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork NRRA. Outside Scott County, however, motorists may encounter lane closures on S.R. 27 between the Scott County line and Sunbright, and on the Caryville Mountain section of I-75.
Read more

Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Addison L. Selby, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly showing up at a Rosser Lane home off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida and forcing a woman to leave at gunpoint. The woman complied, and phoned 911 from nearby Lee's Food Mart. Selby told police he only had the gun to "clean it."
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN