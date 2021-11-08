Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

The TN Dept. of Transportation has released its weekly road construction report for East Tennessee, and there are several projects that may impact drivers from Scott County as they travel to Knoxville, Oak Ridge and other destinations outside the county.

On Interstate 75 in Campbell County, TDOT said there will be possible lane closures for both northbound and southbound traffic between mile markers 135 and 142 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. this week. This is due to the ongoing construction of a truck-climbing lane on Caryville Mountain.

Additionally, for drivers headed north towards Jellico, there will be possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between mile markers 153 and 151, as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.

In Morgan County, a resurfacing project continues on U.S. 27, which could result in lane closures and delays. Potters Southeast is handling the paving project, which extends from Vanderpool Road to the Scott County line south of Glenmary, and continues onto S.R. 62 between Petit Lane and S.R. 116 south of Wartburg.

There are a number of construction projects occurring in Knox County this week that could result in traffic delays. Crews will be performing guard rail repairs on I-40 East near mile marker 401.6 Tuesday night, after 8 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. A resurfacing project is also underway on I-640 East and West between mile markers 0 and 3.6, with work occurring nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Guard rail repairs also continue on I-640 West near mile marker 1 and (-640 East near mile marker 4.1.

There are no road projects scheduled in Scott County for this week, beyond the two projects that are already resulting in slight delays due to the use of temporary traffic signalization. One is the bridge repair project over Paint Rock Creek on S.R. 63 in Huntsville. The other, which is not a TDOT project, is the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, with traffic signalization at Leatherwood.