44.1 F
Oneida
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...
News Local News Motorists may encounter lane closures this week
NewsLocal News

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

By Independent Herald
Updated:

There are no road projects scheduled for Scott County this week that will cause delays, aside from the two projects where traffic signalization is in use — the bridge repair project on S.R. 63 over Paint Rock Creek in Huntsville, and the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork NRRA. Outside Scott County, however, motorists may encounter lane closures on S.R. 27 between the Scott County line and Sunbright, and on the Caryville Mountain section of I-75.

The TN Dept. of Transportation has released its weekly road construction report for East Tennessee, and there are several projects that may impact drivers from Scott County as they travel to Knoxville, Oak Ridge and other destinations outside the county.

On Interstate 75 in Campbell County, TDOT said there will be possible lane closures for both northbound and southbound traffic between mile markers 135 and 142 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. this week. This is due to the ongoing construction of a truck-climbing lane on Caryville Mountain.

Additionally, for drivers headed north towards Jellico, there will be possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between mile markers 153 and 151, as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.

In Morgan County, a resurfacing project continues on U.S. 27, which could result in lane closures and delays. Potters Southeast is handling the paving project, which extends from Vanderpool Road to the Scott County line south of Glenmary, and continues onto S.R. 62 between Petit Lane and S.R. 116 south of Wartburg.

- Advertisement -

There are a number of construction projects occurring in Knox County this week that could result in traffic delays. Crews will be performing guard rail repairs on I-40 East near mile marker 401.6 Tuesday night, after 8 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. A resurfacing project is also underway on I-640 East and West between mile markers 0 and 3.6, with work occurring nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Guard rail repairs also continue on I-640 West near mile marker 1 and (-640 East near mile marker 4.1.

There are no road projects scheduled in Scott County for this week, beyond the two projects that are already resulting in slight delays due to the use of temporary traffic signalization. One is the bridge repair project over Paint Rock Creek on S.R. 63 in Huntsville. The other, which is not a TDOT project, is the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, with traffic signalization at Leatherwood.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Outdoors

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more
Local News

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

Independent Herald - 0
There are no road projects scheduled for Scott County this week that will cause delays, aside from the two projects where traffic signalization is in use — the bridge repair project on S.R. 63 over Paint Rock Creek in Huntsville, and the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork NRRA. Outside Scott County, however, motorists may encounter lane closures on S.R. 27 between the Scott County line and Sunbright, and on the Caryville Mountain section of I-75.
Read more
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint

Independent Herald - 0
Addison L. Selby, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly showing up at a Rosser Lane home off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida and forcing a woman to leave at gunpoint. The woman complied, and phoned 911 from nearby Lee's Food Mart. Selby told police he only had the gun to "clean it."
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58. Life: Born in South Bend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Outdoors

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more
Local News

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

Independent Herald - 0
There are no road projects scheduled for Scott County this week that will cause delays, aside from the two projects where traffic signalization is in use — the bridge repair project on S.R. 63 over Paint Rock Creek in Huntsville, and the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork NRRA. Outside Scott County, however, motorists may encounter lane closures on S.R. 27 between the Scott County line and Sunbright, and on the Caryville Mountain section of I-75.
Read more
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint

Independent Herald - 0
Addison L. Selby, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly showing up at a Rosser Lane home off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida and forcing a woman to leave at gunpoint. The woman complied, and phoned 911 from nearby Lee's Food Mart. Selby told police he only had the gun to "clean it."
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Day, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Lorraine Heath Day departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home in Pioneer. She was 58. Life: Born in South Bend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more

Frost advisory issued for Scott, neighboring counties

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The NWS has issued a frost advisory for Scott, Campbell, Morgan, Fentress and Pickett counties in Tennessee, among other counties. Further north, a freeze warning is in effect for McCreary County. Widespread frost is expected for the first time this fall, which will effectively end the growing season.
Read more

Obituary: Naomi Jeffers, 76

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Naomi Lou Pierce Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 76. Life: Born Aug....
Read more

Latest News

‘Smoke poles’ are hot on opening weekend in Scott County

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
Read more

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There are no road projects scheduled for Scott County this week that will cause delays, aside from the two projects where traffic signalization is in use — the bridge repair project on S.R. 63 over Paint Rock Creek in Huntsville, and the resurfacing project on S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork NRRA. Outside Scott County, however, motorists may encounter lane closures on S.R. 27 between the Scott County line and Sunbright, and on the Caryville Mountain section of I-75.
Read more

Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Addison L. Selby, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly showing up at a Rosser Lane home off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida and forcing a woman to leave at gunpoint. The woman complied, and phoned 911 from nearby Lee's Food Mart. Selby told police he only had the gun to "clean it."
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN