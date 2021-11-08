44.1 F
Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint
NewsLocal News

Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman from home at gunpoint

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Addison L. Selby, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly showing up at a Rosser Lane home off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida and forcing a woman to leave at gunpoint. The woman complied, and phoned 911 from nearby Lee's Food Mart. Selby told police he only had the gun to "clean it."

An Oneida man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly forcing a woman from a home at gunpoint.

Addison L. Selby, 24, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Tuesday, Nov. 2. He allegedly admitted going to a Rosser Lane residence and telling a woman to leave the home, but said he took the handgun to “clean it.”

However, according to a warrant filed by OPD officer Tony Jones, the victim told police that Selby showed up at the home with the gun in his hand and demanded she leave.

Police encountered the victim — “who was very shaken and almost in tears,” Jones wrote in the warrant — at nearby Lee’s Food Mart on West 3rd Avenue. She told them she had been living with another woman at the home, which is located just off Williams Creek Road in West Oneida, and that Selby showed up with the gun in hand and told her to “leave his residence.”

Officers went to Selby’s Denzil Lane home, where he allegedly admitting to calling the owner of the Rosser Lane residence and telling her that the victim was staying there. The owner reportedly directed Selby to tell the victim to leave the home.

There were no details given for why the homeowner wanted the victim removed from the house.

The only other arrest made by OPD officers last week was a Revelo, Ky. man who was charged with traffic violations.

Ronald D. Ellis, 29, was charged with driving on a suspended license and violation of the light law following a traffic stop on Alberta Street on Monday, Nov. 1.

According to a warrant filed by Jones, he stopped Ellis’s vehicle for a busted tail light. Ellis allegedly told Jones that he did not have a license. A check with dispatchers allegedly revealed that Ellis had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and that his license had been suspended.

Ellis was taken into custody by Scott County Sheriff’s Department officers for the outstanding warrant, and faces the additional charges in Oneida.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

