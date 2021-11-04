Scott County’s active covid cases drop to 10-week low

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County has dropped to a 10-week low, as the situation continues to improve across Tennessee.

As of Wednesday’s report by the TN Dept. of Health, there were 150 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County, down from 157 the previous day and 187 on the same day a week ago. The last time there were this few active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County was Aug. 19, when there were 147. That number would go on to peak at 514 active cases on Sept. 20, but has been in decline since then.

The Dept. of Health reported 83 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, down from 92 the previous week and 124 the week before that. Many of those 83 new cases came on a single day — last Wednesday, when the Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases in a single day. Since that time there have been no more than 19 new cases reported in a single day in Scott County.

Testing positivity remains elevated in Scott County, but isn’t climbing. For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, testing positivity was 12.1%.

The Dept. of Health reported the 61st covid-related death in Scott County on Wednesday. That marks 13 deaths amid the latest surge of the virus. A total of 91 people have been hospitalized by the virus, including 16 during the latest surge.

The percentage of Scott County’s new covid cases that are occurring among school-aged children is climbing, though it’s too soon to tell if that’s cause for alarm. For the week ending Wednesday, 28% of new cases were among school-aged children. Winfield Elementary School Principal Sharon Stanley told the Scott County Board of Education during a workshop on Tuesday that there had been three new cases of covid among her students in recent days, though she said that she hoped that was merely a blip.

For the previous 7-day period, school-aged children had accounted for just 16% of Scott County’s new covid cases.

At one point, early in the semester after students returned from summer break, they made up as many as half of all new covid cases in Scott County, as the virus surged.

Statewide, the pandemic picture continues to improve. There are still dozens of covid-related deaths being reported each day — the number of Tennesseans who have died of covid surpassed 16,400 earlier this week. But new infections are only a fraction of what they once were. The Dept. of Health reported 1,040 new cases on Wednesday, for example. And testing positivity remains well under 10%.

The most promising sign, though, comes from Tennessee’s hospitals. There were only 865 people hospitalized with covid across Tennessee on Wednesday. At one point in September, when the state’s hospitals were struggling under the weight of the virus, there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.

That rapid decline in covid hospitalizations is being seen in East Tennessee, as well. As of Wednesday, there were 178 people hospitalized with the virus in the 19 hospitals found in East Tennessee, which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas like Scott County. At one point in early September there were more than 750 people hospitalized with covid across the region.

The hospital situation continues to improve overall in East Tennessee. Nearly 1 in 5 hospital beds were available as of Wednesday, and nearly 15% of all ICU beds were available. At one point less than eight weeks ago, East Tennessee’s hospitals — most of which are in Knoxville — had virtually no beds available.