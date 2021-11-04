32.7 F
Oneida
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...
News Local News Scott County's active covid cases drop to 10-week low
NewsLocal News

Scott County’s active covid cases drop to 10-week low

The covid outlook continues to improve across Tennessee as hospitalizations rapidly decrease

By Independent Herald
Updated:

As of Wednesday, there were only 150 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, the fewest since Aug. 19. At one point between those two dates, there were as many as 514 new cases. A total of 61 Scott Countians have died of covid, and 91 have been hospitalized. The percentage of covid cases being seen in school-aged children is on the rise, with kids in the 5-to-18 age demographic making up 28% of new cases for the week ending Wednesday — up from 16% the following week. It's too soon to tell if that's a mere blip or cause for concern. A much more promising sign is being seen statewide, where only 865 people were hospitalized with covid on Wednesday. At one point in September there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County has dropped to a 10-week low, as the situation continues to improve across Tennessee.

As of Wednesday’s report by the TN Dept. of Health, there were 150 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County, down from 157 the previous day and 187 on the same day a week ago. The last time there were this few active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County was Aug. 19, when there were 147. That number would go on to peak at 514 active cases on Sept. 20, but has been in decline since then.

The Dept. of Health reported 83 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, down from 92 the previous week and 124 the week before that. Many of those 83 new cases came on a single day — last Wednesday, when the Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases in a single day. Since that time there have been no more than 19 new cases reported in a single day in Scott County.

Testing positivity remains elevated in Scott County, but isn’t climbing. For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, testing positivity was 12.1%.

- Advertisement -

The Dept. of Health reported the 61st covid-related death in Scott County on Wednesday. That marks 13 deaths amid the latest surge of the virus. A total of 91 people have been hospitalized by the virus, including 16 during the latest surge.

The percentage of Scott County’s new covid cases that are occurring among school-aged children is climbing, though it’s too soon to tell if that’s cause for alarm. For the week ending Wednesday, 28% of new cases were among school-aged children. Winfield Elementary School Principal Sharon Stanley told the Scott County Board of Education during a workshop on Tuesday that there had been three new cases of covid among her students in recent days, though she said that she hoped that was merely a blip.

For the previous 7-day period, school-aged children had accounted for just 16% of Scott County’s new covid cases.

At one point, early in the semester after students returned from summer break, they made up as many as half of all new covid cases in Scott County, as the virus surged.

Statewide, the pandemic picture continues to improve. There are still dozens of covid-related deaths being reported each day — the number of Tennesseans who have died of covid surpassed 16,400 earlier this week. But new infections are only a fraction of what they once were. The Dept. of Health reported 1,040 new cases on Wednesday, for example. And testing positivity remains well under 10%.

The most promising sign, though, comes from Tennessee’s hospitals. There were only 865 people hospitalized with covid across Tennessee on Wednesday. At one point in September, when the state’s hospitals were struggling under the weight of the virus, there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.

- Advertisement -

That rapid decline in covid hospitalizations is being seen in East Tennessee, as well. As of Wednesday, there were 178 people hospitalized with the virus in the 19 hospitals found in East Tennessee, which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas like Scott County. At one point in early September there were more than 750 people hospitalized with covid across the region.

The hospital situation continues to improve overall in East Tennessee. Nearly 1 in 5 hospital beds were available as of Wednesday, and nearly 15% of all ICU beds were available. At one point less than eight weeks ago, East Tennessee’s hospitals — most of which are in Knoxville — had virtually no beds available.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases drop to 10-week low

Independent Herald - 0
As of Wednesday, there were only 150 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, the fewest since Aug. 19. At one point between those two dates, there were as many as 514 new cases. A total of 61 Scott Countians have died of covid, and 91 have been hospitalized. The percentage of covid cases being seen in school-aged children is on the rise, with kids in the 5-to-18 age demographic making up 28% of new cases for the week ending Wednesday — up from 16% the following week. It's too soon to tell if that's a mere blip or cause for concern. A much more promising sign is being seen statewide, where only 865 people were hospitalized with covid on Wednesday. At one point in September there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.
Read more
Outdoors

Scott County’s youth have successful weekend deer hunt

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s youth hunters harvested 57 deer over the weekend, in spite of the less-than-ideal weather. With off-and-on rain dampening things on Saturday, and dreary...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases drop to 10-week low

Independent Herald - 0
As of Wednesday, there were only 150 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, the fewest since Aug. 19. At one point between those two dates, there were as many as 514 new cases. A total of 61 Scott Countians have died of covid, and 91 have been hospitalized. The percentage of covid cases being seen in school-aged children is on the rise, with kids in the 5-to-18 age demographic making up 28% of new cases for the week ending Wednesday — up from 16% the following week. It's too soon to tell if that's a mere blip or cause for concern. A much more promising sign is being seen statewide, where only 865 people were hospitalized with covid on Wednesday. At one point in September there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.
Read more
Outdoors

Scott County’s youth have successful weekend deer hunt

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s youth hunters harvested 57 deer over the weekend, in spite of the less-than-ideal weather. With off-and-on rain dampening things on Saturday, and dreary...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Etta Bowling King, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Etta Mae Bowling King, of Oneida, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side....
Read more

Obituary: Clara Sue Harness Toler, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Clara Sue Harness Toler, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak...
Read more

Free Thanksgiving meals offered to veterans

Local News Independent Herald - 0
VFW Post 5669 in Oneida is offering free Thanksgiving meals to military veterans and their families. The free takeout dinners will be served from noon...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s active covid cases drop to 10-week low

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As of Wednesday, there were only 150 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, the fewest since Aug. 19. At one point between those two dates, there were as many as 514 new cases. A total of 61 Scott Countians have died of covid, and 91 have been hospitalized. The percentage of covid cases being seen in school-aged children is on the rise, with kids in the 5-to-18 age demographic making up 28% of new cases for the week ending Wednesday — up from 16% the following week. It's too soon to tell if that's a mere blip or cause for concern. A much more promising sign is being seen statewide, where only 865 people were hospitalized with covid on Wednesday. At one point in September there were more than 3,700 covid patients hospitalized.
Read more

Scott County’s youth have successful weekend deer hunt

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s youth hunters harvested 57 deer over the weekend, in spite of the less-than-ideal weather. With off-and-on rain dampening things on Saturday, and dreary...
Read more

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN