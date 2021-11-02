36.1 F
Oneida
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 56.

Life: Born May 27, 1965, Laura was the daughter of the late Mae and Herman Phillips. She loved the Lord and enjoyed telling everyone, and inviting everyone, to go to church with her. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by,
• Daughter, Ashley Dawn Gibson;
• Brothers, Lee Jr. and Stevie Phillips;
• Sisters, Patricia and Helen Rose Phillips;
• Mother- and father-in-law, Lakie Lee and Hurstle Gibson.

Survivors: Laura is survived by,
• Her husband of 40 years, John Gibson;
• Sons, John, Justin, Jordan, and Jessie Gibson and wife April;
• Grandchildren: Andrew, Jonah, Aiden, Raven, Gage, Riley, Kadance, Jasmine, Ashlynn, Matthew, Makayla and Madalynn;
• Brothers, Dean, Bill, Elmer, Ladd and wife Patsy, Chester, Lester and Dale Phillips and wife Becky;
• A host of other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Gibson family on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. wtih Bro. Jimmy Griffith and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Committal service will follow in the Laxton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

