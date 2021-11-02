Obituary: Josie Honeycutt, 87

Josie H. Honeycutt, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was 87.

Life: Born Aug. 3, 1934 in Lancing, Tenn., Josie was the daughter of the late Fred and Mandy Hall.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Josie was preceded in death by,

• Infant daughter, Carol Ann Honeycutt;

• Son, Brian Honeycutt;

• Sisters, Nora Beeler, Ollie Bowman, Myrtle Hall, Hallie Hall and Lela House;

• Brothers, Marshall Hall, Odis Hall, Jessie Hall, Donald Hall and Boyd Hall.

Survivors: Josie is survived by,

• Daughters, Sheila Foster of Oneida, and Carolyn Sue Chambers and husband Harold of Winfield;

• Son, Fred Foster of Oneida;

• Grandchildren: Tammie Lawson of Lake City, Wesley Chambers and wife Belinda of Helenwood, Matthew Foster and wife Erin of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Rick Chambers of Atlanta, Ga.;

• Great-grandchildren: Kaylah Chambers, Ella Lawson, and Mitchell and Sara Foster;

• Brother, Randall Hall;

• Daughter-in-law, Vanessa Honeycutt;

• Caregivers, Tabi Smith, Geneva Duncan and Lisa Lloyd.

Services: Friends may visit with the Honeycutt family on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the Marcum Cemetery on Helenwood Detour Road with Bro. Jack Fletcher and Bro. James Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by Kaylah Chambers. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.