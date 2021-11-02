36.1 F
Oneida
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Josie Honeycutt, 87
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Josie Honeycutt, 87

Josie H. Honeycutt, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was 87.

Life: Born Aug. 3, 1934 in Lancing, Tenn., Josie was the daughter of the late Fred and Mandy Hall.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Josie was preceded in death by,
• Infant daughter, Carol Ann Honeycutt;
• Son, Brian Honeycutt;
• Sisters, Nora Beeler, Ollie Bowman, Myrtle Hall, Hallie Hall and Lela House;
• Brothers, Marshall Hall, Odis Hall, Jessie Hall, Donald Hall and Boyd Hall.

Survivors: Josie is survived by,
• Daughters, Sheila Foster of Oneida, and Carolyn Sue Chambers and husband Harold of Winfield;
• Son, Fred Foster of Oneida;
• Grandchildren: Tammie Lawson of Lake City, Wesley Chambers and wife Belinda of Helenwood, Matthew Foster and wife Erin of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Rick Chambers of Atlanta, Ga.;
• Great-grandchildren: Kaylah Chambers, Ella Lawson, and Mitchell and Sara Foster;
• Brother, Randall Hall;
• Daughter-in-law, Vanessa Honeycutt;
• Caregivers, Tabi Smith, Geneva Duncan and Lisa Lloyd.

Services: Friends may visit with the Honeycutt family on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the Marcum Cemetery on Helenwood Detour Road with Bro. Jack Fletcher and Bro. James Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by Kaylah Chambers. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Outdoors

Scott County’s youth have successful weekend deer hunt

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s youth hunters harvested 57 deer over the weekend, in spite of the less-than-ideal weather. With off-and-on rain dampening things on Saturday, and dreary...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Josie Honeycutt, 87

Independent Herald - 0
Josie H. Honeycutt, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was 87. Life:...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Etta Bowling King, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Etta Mae Bowling King, of Oneida, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Clara Sue Harness Toler, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Clara Sue Harness Toler, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Crystal Chambers, 35

Independent Herald - 0
Crystal Kay Chambers, of the Ditney Trail community, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. She was 35. Life: Born Dec. 21, 1985...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Freezing rain is in the forecast for Oneida as much-below normal temperatures for early November invade the region

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has introduced freezing rain to the forecast for Oneida on Friday and Saturday mornings, as the coldest air of the season invades the region. But any ice that does occur will be very minor and not too troublesome in nature, with temperatures expected to quickly warm to well above freezing during the daylight hours. Nevertheless, high temperatures in the 40s are likely each day from Wednesday into the weekend, and the first freeze of the fall season is expected.
Read more

Free Thanksgiving meals offered to veterans

Local News Independent Herald - 0
VFW Post 5669 in Oneida is offering free Thanksgiving meals to military veterans and their families. The free takeout dinners will be served from noon...
Read more

Oneida carjacking case goes to jury

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The fate of Anderson County siblings accused of an Oneida kidnapping and carjacking in March 2020 is in the hands of a...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s youth have successful weekend deer hunt

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s youth hunters harvested 57 deer over the weekend, in spite of the less-than-ideal weather. With off-and-on rain dampening things on Saturday, and dreary...
Read more

Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with...
Read more

Obituary: Laura Gibson, 56

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Laura Lynn Phillips Gibson, of the Buffalo community, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN