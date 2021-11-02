36.1 F
Oneida
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Obituaries
Obituary: James Jeffers, 72

James Steve Jeffers, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, with his family by his side. He was 72.

Life: Born in Scott County on May 13, 1949, James was the son of the late Gleason and Reba Ooten Jeffers. He was a local businessman, having owned and operated Jeffers Heat & Air for over 40 years. He was co-owner and operator of Scott’s Auto Sales for several years with his sons.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by,
• Mother- and father-in-law, Willard and Sarah Harness Sexton;
• Brothers, Danny, Billy Joe and Kenneth Lee “Bud” Jeffers;
• Sister, Joyce Ann Allen, and infant sister Shirley Sue Jeffers;
• Brother-in-law, Richard Houdeshell;
• Roy Huffman, Hollis and Talmon Sexton, Rose and Don Marlow and Willa Sexton.

Survivors: James is survived by,
• His wife of almost 50 years, Cindy Jeffers;
• Sons, Steve Jeffers and wife Pauletta, Scott Jeffers, Gary Jeffers and wife Brittany, and Matt Jeffers;
• Daughter, Angela Jeffers;
• Grandchildren, Brayden Lewallen, Jayden and Alexis Jeffers;
• Sisters, Helen Jeffers and Betty Smith;
• Sisters-in-law, Naomi Jeffers, Beulah Huffman, Mary Sexton and Cathalene Sexton;
• Brothers-in-law, Ken Sexton and Bobby Sexton;
• Many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the WJ Jeffers Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

