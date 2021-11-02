43 F
Oneida
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Frost advisory issued for Scott, neighboring counties

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly below freezing Tuesday night

By Independent Herald
The NWS has issued a frost advisory for Scott, Campbell, Morgan, Fentress and Pickett counties in Tennessee, among other counties. Further north, a freeze warning is in effect for McCreary County. Widespread frost is expected for the first time this fall, which will effectively end the growing season.

A frost advisory has been issued for Scott and neighboring counties by the National Weather Service.

The advisory takes effect at midnight and continues through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

While spotty frost has occurred several times this fall, mostly a light coating on elevated surfaces such as car windshields, this is expected to be the first widespread frost, which will effectively result in an end to the growing season.

The NWS issues frost advisories only until widespread frosts have ended the growing season, so that growers can protect sensitive plants.

Cooler temperatures have invaded the region. The high temperature was expected to be only in the 40s on Tuesday, followed by a low of 31° Tuesday night. If that low temperature is realized, it will also be the first freeze of the fall season.

In addition to Scott County, the frost advisory is also in effect for Fentress, Pickett, Morgan and Campbell counties, as well as other counties throughout the Cumberland Plateau region and East Tennessee.

Further north, a freeze warning is in effect for much of eastern Kentucky, including McCreary County.

The high temperature will only be in the 40s again on Wednesday, followed by a slight chance of snow Wednesday night. No accumulations are expected.

Slight rain chances will persist on Thursday, followed by slight chances of snow again Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 20s for the first time this season. Again, no accumulations are expected.

At one point, freezing rain was in the forecast for Oneida for the next several days. That possibility has been removed, with meteorologists now expecting chances for light snow, instead.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
