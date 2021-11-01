51 F
Oneida
Monday, November 1, 2021
Scott County's jobless rate drops to two-year low
Local News

Scott County’s jobless rate drops to two-year low

Scott County's unemployment rate of 4.1% is its lowest since December 2019

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Scott County's jobless rate dropped from 4.7% in August to 4.1% in September — the lowest unemployment rate here since December 2019. But fewer Scott Countians are in the work force, and fewer Scott Countians are working. There were only 7,663 Scott Countians working in September, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, down from 7,993 when the pandemic began in March 2020.

Scott County’s unemployment rate has bounced all the way back to pre-pandemic levels.

The local jobless rate was 4.1% in September, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, its lowest point since December 2019.

Despite the decreased unemployment rate, the number of working Scott Countians is in decline. The estimated local work force dropped below 8,000 in September, to 7,989. That’s almost 6% lower than when the pandemic began in March 2020. At that point, the local work force was 8,465.

The number of working Scott Countians dipped to 7,663 in September. That’s tied with June for the second-lowest number this year. When the pandemic began, there were 7,993 Scott Countians working.

Nevertheless, the jobless rate of 4.1% represents an impressive bounce-back from the height of the pandemic, when unemployment spiked above 18% in Scott County.

The declined unemployment rate locally was part of a statewide trend that saw decreased jobless rates in 88 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Anderson County’s unemployment rate dropped seven-tenths of a point to 3.1%, while Campbell County was down eight-tenths of a point to 4.0%, Fentress County was down six-tenths of a point to 3.3%, Morgan county was down seven-tenths of a point to 3.7%, and Pickett County was down seven-tenths of a point to 2.9%.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was seen in Williamson and Moore counties, at 2.3%. Cheatham County followed with an unemployment rate of 2.4%, while Wilson County had a jobless rate of 2.5%.

While the state’s 10 lowest jobless rates have been centered in the Nashville metropolitan area in recent years, that’s shifting sharply to include the Knoxville metropolitan area. Sevier County had an unemployment rate of 2.6%, followed by Knox County at 2.7%. Blount and Loudon counties were also in the Top 10, with jobless rates of 2.8%.

Also in the Top 10 were Sumner County at 2.7% and Robertson County at 2.8%.

The state’s highest unemployment rate was found in Perry County, at 8.4%. That was followed by Maury County at 6.1%, Lewis County at 6.0%, Shelby County at 5.3%, Marshall and Lauderdale counties at 5.2%, Hardeman and Haywood counties at 5.1%, Decatur County at 4.9% and Grundy County at 4.8%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Knoxville and Nashville were tied at 3.5%, while Chattanooga’s unemployment rate was 3.7%. Memphis’s unemployment rate was a distant 6.1%.

The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5% in September. The nationwide unemployment rate was 4.6%.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

