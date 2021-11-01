51 F
Oneida
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
News Local News Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service
NewsLocal News

Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136’s annual Veterans Day service, Post Commander Avery Honeycutt announced Sunday. The annual service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Dr. […]

Dr. Sean Allen Lee is pictured with his wife, Ashley.

Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136’s annual Veterans Day service, Post Commander Avery Honeycutt announced Sunday.

The annual service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Lee, who is a native of Johnson City, Tenn. and grew up in Roane County, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enlisted in 1994, one year after graduating from Kingston High School, and served aboard the USS America CV-66 and the USS Scott DDG-995. He served a four-year term of active duty, followed by two years in the Naval Reserve.

- Advertisement -

Lee was in the Adriatic Sea in the mid 1990s during the Bosnian conflict, and has traveled through both the Suez and the Panama canal.

Dr. Lee was ordained into the ministry in 2004 and has been a pastor for 17 years. He and his wife, Ashely, have three children: Aaron, Melanie and Kamryn.

Following the Veterans Day service, the American Legion Auxiliary will offer hot dogs, chili and refreshments in the post kitchen, with donations accepted for the ongoing Building Restoration Fund.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Education

Veterans Day breakfast at Winfield Elementary School

Independent Herald - 0
Students from Winfield Elementary School designed a banner to welcome veterans to the school for their annual Veterans Day breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 10....
Read more
Local News

Free Thanksgiving meals offered to veterans

Independent Herald - 0
VFW Post 5669 in Oneida is offering free Thanksgiving meals to military veterans and their families. The free takeout dinners will be served from noon...
Read more
Local News

Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136's annual Veterans Day service,...
Read more
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle and claiming it was stolen

Independent Herald - 0
According to a warrant, an Oneida man crashed a vehicle into the front lawn of a residence, then said that it had been stolen. However, when police realized that his clothes were wet and he was acting suspicious, he allegedly admitted that he had wrecked the vehicle. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Education

Veterans Day breakfast at Winfield Elementary School

Independent Herald - 0
Students from Winfield Elementary School designed a banner to welcome veterans to the school for their annual Veterans Day breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 10....
Read more
Local News

Free Thanksgiving meals offered to veterans

Independent Herald - 0
VFW Post 5669 in Oneida is offering free Thanksgiving meals to military veterans and their families. The free takeout dinners will be served from noon...
Read more
Local News

Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136's annual Veterans Day service,...
Read more
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle and claiming it was stolen

Independent Herald - 0
According to a warrant, an Oneida man crashed a vehicle into the front lawn of a residence, then said that it had been stolen. However, when police realized that his clothes were wet and he was acting suspicious, he allegedly admitted that he had wrecked the vehicle. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Barbara Stephens, 60

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Barbara Ann Stephens, of Whitley City, Ky. and wife of Mike Stephens, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center...
Read more

Man arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle and claiming it was stolen

Local News Independent Herald - 0
According to a warrant, an Oneida man crashed a vehicle into the front lawn of a residence, then said that it had been stolen. However, when police realized that his clothes were wet and he was acting suspicious, he allegedly admitted that he had wrecked the vehicle. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Read more

Fall back: Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night, which means an extra hour of sleep but which also means that it's about to start getting dark shortly after 6 p.m. In addition to changing their clocks, experts recommend checking and changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Standard time will continue until the second Sunday in March, when everyone will set their clocks forward once more.
Read more

Latest News

Veterans Day breakfast at Winfield Elementary School

Education Independent Herald - 0
Students from Winfield Elementary School designed a banner to welcome veterans to the school for their annual Veterans Day breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 10....
Read more

Free Thanksgiving meals offered to veterans

Local News Independent Herald - 0
VFW Post 5669 in Oneida is offering free Thanksgiving meals to military veterans and their families. The free takeout dinners will be served from noon...
Read more

Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136's annual Veterans Day service,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN