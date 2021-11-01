Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service

Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136’s annual Veterans Day service, Post Commander Avery Honeycutt announced Sunday.

The annual service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Lee, who is a native of Johnson City, Tenn. and grew up in Roane County, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enlisted in 1994, one year after graduating from Kingston High School, and served aboard the USS America CV-66 and the USS Scott DDG-995. He served a four-year term of active duty, followed by two years in the Naval Reserve.

Lee was in the Adriatic Sea in the mid 1990s during the Bosnian conflict, and has traveled through both the Suez and the Panama canal.

Dr. Lee was ordained into the ministry in 2004 and has been a pastor for 17 years. He and his wife, Ashely, have three children: Aaron, Melanie and Kamryn.

Following the Veterans Day service, the American Legion Auxiliary will offer hot dogs, chili and refreshments in the post kitchen, with donations accepted for the ongoing Building Restoration Fund.