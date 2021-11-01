Man arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle and claiming it was stolen

An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly claiming that a vehicle he crashed had been stolen.

Joseph Laich, 33, was arrested by Oneida police on Oct. 25, following a report that a vehicle had been stolen and then wrecked.

OPD Sgt. Toby Jeffers wrote in a warrant that the vehicle in question had crashed into the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Slaven Lane, hitting two small trees. When he arrived on scene, Jeffers wrote, Laich was already there with another woman, who told police that she was at work when Laich called to tell her that the vehicle had been stolen and that he was looking for it.

When Laich stepped out of the woman’s vehicle, Jeffers noticed that his clothes were wet and he seemed nervous, Jeffers wrote in the warrant. The doors of the vehicle were also locked. After discussing checking security cameras in the area, Jeffers asked Laich if the car had really been stolen, at which point Laich allegedly admitted that he had crashed the car and led the woman to believe it had been stolen.

Laich reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Another arrest for leaving the scene of an accident: In an unrelated incident, an Oneida man was arrested Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that occurred at the Hardee’s restaurant in town.

Peyton R. Walters, 23, was arrested following an investigation by Oneida police. According to a warrant filed by OPD’s Steve Trammell, a witness saw an older-model Chevy strike a parked vehicle in the fast food restaurant’s parking lot, before leaving the scene. The witness was able to record the license plate number of the fleeing pickup, and authorities were alerted.

A BOLO — “Be On the Lookout” — was issued for the vehicle, which was located at New Haven Baptist Church on Coopertown Road outside of town.

Walters was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Arrest made in domestic assault case: An Oneida man was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and charged with domestic assault.

Nathan J. Goodman, 34, faces charges of domestic assault after allegedly beating his wife while intoxicated.

According to a warrant filed by OPD’s Zachary Strunk, Goodman arrived home intoxicated and began arguing with his wife, before smacking her in the face, wrestling her to the floor and hitting the back of her head off the floor two times. Goodman allegedly spit in her face before getting up off the floor. As the couple exited the residence, Goodman allegedly put his hand over his wife’s mouth so that she could not yell. She was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house to seek help.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Big South Fork Medical Center ER for treatment.

Disorderly conduct charges filed: An Oneida woman was charged with disorderly conduct following an altercation at Fast Pace urgent care clinic in Oneida on Thursday.

Samantha J. Chandler, 28, was arrested at the medical clinic shortly after 9 p.m. According to a warrant filed by OPD’s Zachary Strunk, Department of Children’s Services had been summoned to the clinic concerning the safety of the woman and her three children. After DCS representatives arrived on-scene, Chandler allegedly became belligerent and was disturbing other patients in the office.