The National Weather Service has introduced freezing rain to the forecast for Oneida on Friday and Saturday mornings, as the coldest air of the season invades the region. But any ice that does occur will be very minor and not too troublesome in nature, with temperatures expected to quickly warm to well above freezing during the daylight hours. Nevertheless, high temperatures in the 40s are likely each day from Wednesday into the weekend, and the first freeze of the fall season is expected.