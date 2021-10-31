52.3 F
Oneida
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
News Local News Scott County's covid cases are declining once more
NewsLocal News

Scott County’s covid cases are declining once more

Active cases decline by 18% to 185 as week ends

By Independent Herald
Updated:

After being stubbornly stuck in neutral for a period of time, Covid-19's prevalence in Scott County is once again in decline. During the week just ended, the number of active covid cases in Scott County dropped by 18% to 185, although testing positivity remains relatively high and the percentage of new cases among school-aged children is up slightly. Across the region and the state, covid-related hospitalizations continue to drop.

Scott County ended the week with 185 active cases of coronavirus, down about 18% from the end of the previous week, as the local prevalence of the virus finally began to drop again.

Even as the rest of the state and much of the nation continued to rebound from the late-summer surge of the virus, Scott County spent a period of time stuck in neutral, with its cases refusing to budge and even showing some signs of worsening. But that finally began to change for the better last week.

The TN Dept. of Health reported only 93 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County last week, down from 115 the previous week and the first time there were fewer than 100 cases of the virus reported in a single week since the surge began near the end of July.

Testing positivity remained somewhat elevated for the week, at 14%. Statewide testing positivity remains well under 10%.

- Advertisement -

The percentage of Scott County’s new cases that are being seen among school-aged children was up slightly last week, to just over 20%, but not significantly out of line with the numbers that have been seen dating back to mid summer.

Overall, there have been 5,293 known cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, representing about 1 in 4 of all Scott Countians. Of those, 60 (1.1%) have ended in death, including 18 during the most recent surge of the virus. Also, 91 (1.7%) have resulted in hospitalization, including 19 during the most recent surge of the virus.

Statewide, the prevalence of the virus continues to decline. It’s likely that by the time the Dept. of Health releases its latest data on Monday, there will be fewer than 1,000 people hospitalized by covid across the state. At one point in early September, there were more than 3,700 people hospitalized.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline in the East Tennessee. As of Thursday, there were 239 people hospitalized with covid in the region’s 19 hospitals. That’s the fewest since Aug. 3, when there were 233 people hospitalized with covid. About 28% of those currently hospitalized are in ICU, and about 2 out of every 3 covid patients in ICU are on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Scott County’s covid cases are declining once more

Independent Herald - 0
After being stubbornly stuck in neutral for a period of time, Covid-19's prevalence in Scott County is once again in decline. During the week just ended, the number of active covid cases in Scott County dropped by 18% to 185, although testing positivity remains relatively high and the percentage of new cases among school-aged children is up slightly. Across the region and the state, covid-related hospitalizations continue to drop.
Read more
Local News

Fall back: Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night

Independent Herald - 0
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night, which means an extra hour of sleep but which also means that it's about to start getting dark shortly after 6 p.m. In addition to changing their clocks, experts recommend checking and changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Standard time will continue until the second Sunday in March, when everyone will set their clocks forward once more.
Read more
Scott

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s offense struggles in loss to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — With the exception of two plays here Friday, Oneida played what was unquestionably one of its best defensive games of the season...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

Scott County’s covid cases are declining once more

Independent Herald - 0
After being stubbornly stuck in neutral for a period of time, Covid-19's prevalence in Scott County is once again in decline. During the week just ended, the number of active covid cases in Scott County dropped by 18% to 185, although testing positivity remains relatively high and the percentage of new cases among school-aged children is up slightly. Across the region and the state, covid-related hospitalizations continue to drop.
Read more
Local News

Fall back: Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night

Independent Herald - 0
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night, which means an extra hour of sleep but which also means that it's about to start getting dark shortly after 6 p.m. In addition to changing their clocks, experts recommend checking and changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Standard time will continue until the second Sunday in March, when everyone will set their clocks forward once more.
Read more
Scott

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s offense struggles in loss to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — With the exception of two plays here Friday, Oneida played what was unquestionably one of its best defensive games of the season...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Barbara Stephens, 60

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Barbara Ann Stephens, of Whitley City, Ky. and wife of Mike Stephens, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center...
Read more

Fall back: Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night, which means an extra hour of sleep but which also means that it's about to start getting dark shortly after 6 p.m. In addition to changing their clocks, experts recommend checking and changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Standard time will continue until the second Sunday in March, when everyone will set their clocks forward once more.
Read more

Obituary: Bob DeBord, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Bob” Lee DeBord, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. He...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s covid cases are declining once more

Local News Independent Herald - 0
After being stubbornly stuck in neutral for a period of time, Covid-19's prevalence in Scott County is once again in decline. During the week just ended, the number of active covid cases in Scott County dropped by 18% to 185, although testing positivity remains relatively high and the percentage of new cases among school-aged children is up slightly. Across the region and the state, covid-related hospitalizations continue to drop.
Read more

Fall back: Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night, which means an extra hour of sleep but which also means that it's about to start getting dark shortly after 6 p.m. In addition to changing their clocks, experts recommend checking and changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Standard time will continue until the second Sunday in March, when everyone will set their clocks forward once more.
Read more

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN