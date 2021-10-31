Scott County’s covid cases are declining once more

Scott County ended the week with 185 active cases of coronavirus, down about 18% from the end of the previous week, as the local prevalence of the virus finally began to drop again.

Even as the rest of the state and much of the nation continued to rebound from the late-summer surge of the virus, Scott County spent a period of time stuck in neutral, with its cases refusing to budge and even showing some signs of worsening. But that finally began to change for the better last week.

The TN Dept. of Health reported only 93 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County last week, down from 115 the previous week and the first time there were fewer than 100 cases of the virus reported in a single week since the surge began near the end of July.

Testing positivity remained somewhat elevated for the week, at 14%. Statewide testing positivity remains well under 10%.

The percentage of Scott County’s new cases that are being seen among school-aged children was up slightly last week, to just over 20%, but not significantly out of line with the numbers that have been seen dating back to mid summer.

Overall, there have been 5,293 known cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, representing about 1 in 4 of all Scott Countians. Of those, 60 (1.1%) have ended in death, including 18 during the most recent surge of the virus. Also, 91 (1.7%) have resulted in hospitalization, including 19 during the most recent surge of the virus.

Statewide, the prevalence of the virus continues to decline. It’s likely that by the time the Dept. of Health releases its latest data on Monday, there will be fewer than 1,000 people hospitalized by covid across the state. At one point in early September, there were more than 3,700 people hospitalized.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline in the East Tennessee. As of Thursday, there were 239 people hospitalized with covid in the region’s 19 hospitals. That’s the fewest since Aug. 3, when there were 233 people hospitalized with covid. About 28% of those currently hospitalized are in ICU, and about 2 out of every 3 covid patients in ICU are on a ventilator.