54.6 F
Oneida
Saturday, October 30, 2021
type here...

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

SportsScott
Updated:
By Independent Herald
Will Young attempts to shake free of an arm tackle during Scott High's game at Anderson County on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH

CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County recorded back-to-back safeties en route to a 45-0 win over the Highlanders to conclude the 2021 season.

After the first safety, which occurred when Anderson County got to punter Hugo Henry in the end zone before he got the ball away, Scott High’s long-time play-by-play broadcaster, Rick Keeton, remarked that it was “the first safety we’ve seen in several years.”

But just minutes later, Anderson County had another one.

Scott High’s Nolan Cotton recovered a Maverick fumble at the 3-yard-line. On the next play, Anderson County got deep penetration and made a stop in the end zone.

The two safeties turned a 14-0 Anderson County lead into an 18-0 lead.

- Advertisement -

Up to that point, Scott High had played well enough against Region 2-4A’s top team. The Highlanders had fumbled the ball away after Anderson County grabbed an early 7-0 lead. But the defense got a fourth down stop, and the Highlanders then put together a successful drive to get into A.C. territory.

But a 42-yard field goal attempt fell short, and Scott High didn’t threaten to score again.

The Highlanders, who have limped through a season of injuries and defections, finished with only 133 yards of offense, while Anderson County rolled up 421 yards of offense.

Quarterback Luke Bowling finished 7 of 10 through the air, but for only 24 yards.

Will Young was Scott High’s leading rusher, with 62 yards on 15 carries. Cannon Vanhook finished with 47 yards on 15 carries.

Friday’s game marked the first time Scott High went up against its former coach, Davey Gillum, who left the Highlanders to coach at his alma mater in 2009.

Gavin Noe had a 100-yard rushing game for Anderson County, with 106 yards on just eight carries. Cody Miller completed 11 of 17 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns came on the first possession of the game, when Miller found Zach Shannon for a 10-yard touchdown.

After Scott High’s missed field goal, A.C. scored on a 46-yard run by Noe to make it 14-0.

Things went downhill after that. There were the two safeties, followed by a 46-yard run by Nick Moog to make it 25-0. Later in the first half, Miller and Shannon hooked up for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 31-0.

The second half saw Anthony White score on a 13-yard touchdown.

Finally, Kaleb Livingston scored on a 14-yard touchdown run.

The game marked the end of Scott High’s season. The Highlanders finished with a record of 1-8, with the win being a covid win over Austin-East, which was unable to play earlier in the season.

It was the final game for several seniors at Scott High, including Cole Tucker, who was named the First National Bank Player of the Game, Cannon Vanhook, Zane Henry and Jacob Reece. Two other seniors were not dressed due to injury: Phoenix Norris and Skyler Smith.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Scott

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s offense struggles in loss to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — With the exception of two plays here Friday, Oneida played what was unquestionably one of its best defensive games of the season...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Is it too early to mention the ‘S’ word?

Ben Garrett - 0
Snow? In early November? It's not an every year occurrence, by any stretch of the imagination. But it's also not altogether uncommon. And it's beginning...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Etta Bowling King, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Etta Mae Bowling King, of Oneida, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s offense struggles in loss to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — With the exception of two plays here Friday, Oneida played what was unquestionably one of its best defensive games of the season...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Is it too early to mention the ‘S’ word?

Ben Garrett - 0
Snow? In early November? It's not an every year occurrence, by any stretch of the imagination. But it's also not altogether uncommon. And it's beginning...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Etta Bowling King, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Etta Mae Bowling King, of Oneida, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Clara Sue Harness Toler, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Clara Sue Harness Toler, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak...
Read more

Obituary: Bill Seabolt, 84

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Herbert W. “Bill” Seabolt, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. He was...
Read more

Testimony set to begin in trial of Oneida carjacking-kidnapping

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Testimony is slated to begin Wednesday morning in the trial of the Oneida kidnapping-carjacking case from March 2020. A jury was seated Tuesday...
Read more

Latest News

Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County...
Read more

Football: Oneida’s offense struggles in loss to Coalfield

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — With the exception of two plays here Friday, Oneida played what was unquestionably one of its best defensive games of the season...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Is it too early to mention the ‘S’ word?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Snow? In early November? It's not an every year occurrence, by any stretch of the imagination. But it's also not altogether uncommon. And it's beginning...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN