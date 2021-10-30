Football: Scott’s season ends with 45-0 loss at Anderson County

CLINTON — A tough season offensively for Scott High was summed up in two plays in the second quarter here Friday, as Anderson County recorded back-to-back safeties en route to a 45-0 win over the Highlanders to conclude the 2021 season.

After the first safety, which occurred when Anderson County got to punter Hugo Henry in the end zone before he got the ball away, Scott High’s long-time play-by-play broadcaster, Rick Keeton, remarked that it was “the first safety we’ve seen in several years.”

But just minutes later, Anderson County had another one.

Scott High’s Nolan Cotton recovered a Maverick fumble at the 3-yard-line. On the next play, Anderson County got deep penetration and made a stop in the end zone.

The two safeties turned a 14-0 Anderson County lead into an 18-0 lead.

Up to that point, Scott High had played well enough against Region 2-4A’s top team. The Highlanders had fumbled the ball away after Anderson County grabbed an early 7-0 lead. But the defense got a fourth down stop, and the Highlanders then put together a successful drive to get into A.C. territory.

But a 42-yard field goal attempt fell short, and Scott High didn’t threaten to score again.

The Highlanders, who have limped through a season of injuries and defections, finished with only 133 yards of offense, while Anderson County rolled up 421 yards of offense.

Quarterback Luke Bowling finished 7 of 10 through the air, but for only 24 yards.

Will Young was Scott High’s leading rusher, with 62 yards on 15 carries. Cannon Vanhook finished with 47 yards on 15 carries.

Friday’s game marked the first time Scott High went up against its former coach, Davey Gillum, who left the Highlanders to coach at his alma mater in 2009.

Gavin Noe had a 100-yard rushing game for Anderson County, with 106 yards on just eight carries. Cody Miller completed 11 of 17 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns came on the first possession of the game, when Miller found Zach Shannon for a 10-yard touchdown.

After Scott High’s missed field goal, A.C. scored on a 46-yard run by Noe to make it 14-0.

Things went downhill after that. There were the two safeties, followed by a 46-yard run by Nick Moog to make it 25-0. Later in the first half, Miller and Shannon hooked up for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 31-0.

The second half saw Anthony White score on a 13-yard touchdown.

Finally, Kaleb Livingston scored on a 14-yard touchdown run.

The game marked the end of Scott High’s season. The Highlanders finished with a record of 1-8, with the win being a covid win over Austin-East, which was unable to play earlier in the season.

It was the final game for several seniors at Scott High, including Cole Tucker, who was named the First National Bank Player of the Game, Cannon Vanhook, Zane Henry and Jacob Reece. Two other seniors were not dressed due to injury: Phoenix Norris and Skyler Smith.