Obituaries Obituary: Etta Bowling King, 82
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Etta Bowling King, 82

By Independent Herald

Etta Mae Bowling King, of Oneida, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 82.

Life: Etta was born June 22, 1939 to the late Floyd and Effie Bowling.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis King; great-granddaughter, Olivia Young; brothers, Harley, Starlin, Dan, Carney and Marley Bowling; and sisters, Betty Latham, Edna West and Helen Brown.

Survivors: Etta is survived by,
• Children, Dewayne King and wife Katrina of Oneida, Joyce Crabtree and husband James Buddy of Oneida, and Melinda Young and husband Mike of Alpine, Tenn.;
• Grandchildren, Tiffany King, Shelly White and husband Ryan, Betty Campbell and husband Jon, Crystal Byrge and husband Eric, Josh Newport and fiance Jennifer Jones, Kayla Crabtree, Justin Young and wife Alisha, and Samantha Williams and husband Travis;
• Great-grandchildren, Khloe Crabtree, Dylan Shull, Olivia Newport, Blake Newport, Damean Byrge and Owen Young;
• Brother, Hollie Bowling;
• Sister, Cora Lee Hughett.

Services: Friends may visit with the King family on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Gary Boyatt and Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Music will be provided by Samantha and Travis Williams. Burial will follow in Daniel Memorial Gardens in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be Buddy Crabtree, Josh Newport, Dylan Shull, Matt Jones, Mike Young and Justin Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Tiffany King, Crystal Byrge and Jennifer Jones.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

