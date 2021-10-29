57.3 F
Oneida
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Crystal Chambers, 35

By Independent Herald

Crystal Kay Chambers, of the Ditney Trail community, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. She was 35.

Life: Born Dec. 21, 1985 in Knoxville, Tenn., Crystal was the daughter of Larry and Angie Chambers of Ditney Trail, and Marian and Keith Davis of Clinton, Tenn. She enjoyed life and being a good mom to her babies. She loved being with her kids, family, friends and her animals.

Preceded in death: Crystal is preceded in death by her grandparents, L.A. Chambers, Ortha Vanderpool, and Leonard and Mildred Crunk.

Survivors: In addition to her parents, Crystal is survived by,
• Daughter, Kaydence Reign;
• Sons, Dominick Kaceton and Killian McKinley;
• Brother, David Chambers;
• Many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and many true friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chambers family on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Committal service will follow in the Chambers Cemetery in the Sugar Grove community.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

