Obituary: Clara Sue Harness Toler, 74

Clara Sue Harness Toler, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., after fighting a long battle with cancer. She was 74.

Life: Born Oct. 30, 1946 to the late Lawrence and Emma Jane Harness, Clara Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Christian, and a member of the Buffalo United Baptist Church in Winona. She was loved by many. She loved music, painting and playing the piano. She loved her furbabies, Muggles and Socks. They will miss her.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Clara Sue was preceded in death by,

• The love of her life, Arvis Riley Toler;

• In-laws, George Toler and Brooke Blankenship Toler;

• Brother, Kenneth Harness and wife Beatrice;

• Brother, Carlos Harness;

• Sisters, Pauline Duncan Seiber, Carolyn Lloyd and Joyce Lowe;

• Brothers-in-law, James Crowley, Billy Lowe, Harley Seiber and Thomas G. Toler;

• Sisters-in-law, Mildred Sizemore, Gladys “Clare” Toler and Carolyn Osborne and husband Danny.

Survivors: Clara Sue is survived by,

• Children, Arvis Randall and wife Regina Toler of Oceana, W.V.; Kelly Sue Toler of Huntsville, and Aimee Jane Jamison and husband David of Bronston, Ky.;

• Nine grandchildren, Brandi Mullins and husband David of Welch, W.V., Autumn Jordan of Kopperston, W.V., Heather Vasquez and husband Lyle of Thousand Oaks, Calif., TJ Miller and wife Jenny of Bronston, Ky., Joshua Miller and wife McKayla of Robbins, Rachael Jamison of Somerset, Ky., Alyssabeth Roark and husband Adam of Corbin, Ky., Cody Jamison and wife Brandy of Bronston, Ky., and Brooklyn Banda and husband Lary of Bronston, Ky.;

• 16 great-grandchildren, Kendahl Brooke Mullins, Briana Sky Mullins, Jamie Leann Jordan, Hailee Charity Jordan, Emma Lee Jordan, Jazzmine Jordan, Karsyn Rood, Abbi Roark, Malachi Roark, Gabriel Roark, Paislie Jamison, Airies Jamison, Kagan Bush, Channing Jamison, Larry Banda III (Tres), and Leonora Banda;

• Sisters, Reda Mae Crowley, and Jean Lowe and husband Ralph;

• Brother-in-law, Jimmy Toler of Cyclone, W.V.;

• Sister-in-law, Ellen Toler of Cyclone, W.V.;

• Sister-in-law, Freeda Walls and husband Richard of Uniontown, Penn.;

• Many nieces and nephews, and her church family at Buffalo Baptist Church.

Services: Friends may visit with the Toler family on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Bro. Gary Griffith and Bro. Dwayne Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry and Angie Day, Jolene Crowley and the Buffalo United Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Mill Branch Cemetery in the Straight Fork community. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Derrick Ervin, Rex Duncan, Lester Lawson, Jody Lowe and Jimmy Crowley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Clara Sue Harness Toler Burial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.