Saturday, October 30, 2021
Funeral services scheduled for woman slain in shooting

NewsLocal News
Updated:
By Independent Herald

A funeral service for the Scott County woman shot and killed on Monday will be held Sunday afternoon in Oneida.

Crystal Kay Chambers, 35, was one of two people shot in the Monday morning incident in the 1800 block of the Ditney Trail community east of Huntsville. She was rushed by ambulance to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, where she was pronounced dead.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. She will be buried in the Chambers Cemetery in the Sugar Grove community. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the funeral service starts.

The TN Bureau of Investigation, which is in charge of the investigation into the shooting incident, has released no details about what took place Monday morning, although agency spokesperson Leslie Earhart told the Independent Herald Thursday morning that the investigation is active and ongoing.

While the TBI has released no details about the victims in the shooting, suspects, a possible motive, or even if the shooting was intentional, Chambers was reportedly shot at the home of her father, who lives at 1835 Ditney Trail. Persons who spoke on condition of anonymity told the IH that her father, Larry Chambers, was the second person injured in the shooting.

Chambers was a mother of three children — a daughter, Kaydence, and sons, Dominick and Killian. (Full obituary.)

According to her Facebook profile, Chambers was engaged to a Huntsville man, Harley Holicki.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
