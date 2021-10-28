TBI’s investigation continues into fatal shooting

HUNTSVILLE — The investigation continues into a shooting incident that left one person dead and one hospitalized Monday morning, with few details available.
Leslie Earhart, spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told the Independent Herald Thursday morning that the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”
The TBI is investigating the shooting along with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and has not offered any information related to the incident, other than that one person was pronounced dead at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, and another person was hospitalized.
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Ditney Trail at around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. The IH has learned that the person fatally wounded in the shooting was Crystal Chambers, a mother of three from Pioneer. As of Thursday, obituary information had not been announced.