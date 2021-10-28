- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida carjacking case goes to jury

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The fate of Anderson County siblings accused of an Oneida kidnapping and carjacking in March 2020 is in the hands of a jury.

Jurors retired for deliberations just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, at the conclusion of two days of testimony in the case of Amanda Phillips and Brandon Cody Phillips, both of Clinton. The two are accused of stealing a car with two small children inside from an Oneida restaurant on March 24, 2020.

The panel of nine women and three men is tasked with delivering verdicts on five counts against Brandon Phillips and six against his sister. Both are charged with aggravated assault and two counts each of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child neglect. Amanda Phillips is also charged with carjacking. Judge Shayne Sexton earlier in the day on Thursday delivered an acquittal judgment for her brother on that charge.

The jury retired after 90 minutes of closing arguments from attorneys representing each side. The state rested its case at 10 a.m. Thursday morning after calling a total of 12 witnesses. The defense called a single witness, Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton, who had earlier been called as a witness for the state.

The question of whether Amanda Phillips and Brandon Phillips took the car from Mi Rancho restaurant was never in play. Instead, the defense’s strategy has been to convince jurors that the level of the crimes don’t match the accusations levied by the state. Defense attorneys David Stewart and Max Huff argued that taking the car did not rise to the level of carjacking, that their clients weren’t guilty of aggravated assault even though the owner of the vehicle tried to stop them from taking her children, that it was not kidnapping because they did not intend to take the kids, and that it was not child neglect to leave them unattended in a parking lot off Depot Street.

In her closing argument, assistant district attorney April Bradshaw focused on the elements of “criminal responsibility,” which especially applies to Brandon Phillips. Huff, who represents Phillips, argued extensively that his client did nothing wrong; that he simply got into the vehicle with his sister.

But Bradshaw told jurors that Phillips doesn’t have to “physically take part” in a crime in order to be guilty of the crime, under Tennessee law. She cited a section of the law which states that defendants are guilty if they “solicit, direct, aid or attempt to aid” the person committing the crime.

Bradshaw painted a picture of a callous man who did nothing to stop a crime that was unfolding before him.

“With the mother halfway inside (the vehicle), with the kids crying, with the mother screaming, ‘Those are my kids,’ he got in, and he shut the door,” Bradshaw said.

Stewart, who represents Amanda Phillips, spent much of his 40-minute closing argument focused on the fact that the state did not call Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis as a witness, despite swearing him in at the beginning of the trial. It was Davis who took the Phillips into custody on March 25, 2020, after they were spotted walking along Main Street near Oneida High School. Stewart also focused on the missing cell phone of Amanda Phillips, which was mentioned extensively by the defense team throughout the trial.

The implication made by Stewart was that the state was withholding evidence, which could be inferred by jurors as an effort to avoid presenting evidence that would be beneficial to the Phillips siblings.

But in his closing argument, assistant district attorney Tom Barclay called those arguments “distractions” from what really happened.

“Don’t get distracted,” he said. “Don’t go down these rabbit trails that they’re trying to get you to take.”

Barclay said the defense was trying to assign blame to everywhere except where blame belongs — the mother, Oneida Police Department, and the government.

Later, in specific reference to Stewart’s argument that taking the car wasn’t carjacking because it wasn’t in the possession of the mother, Barclay said, “I think there’s a legal term for that. It’s called bologna.”

Stewart wasn’t amused by the quip, formally objecting to the statement. “Your honor, there’s no legal term for bologna,” he said.

Huff concluded his argument by reminding jurors that Brandon Phillips could be related to any of them — their son, uncle or brother. He called Phillips a “victim” in the case.

But in closing his argument, Barclay quoted the late President Ronald Reagan: “‘We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.’

“Ladies and gentlemen, they’re guilty.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

