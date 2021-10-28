Carjacking verdict: Guilty on all counts

HUNTSVILLE — A jury needed less than an hour Thursday to return guilty verdicts on all counts against kidnapping-carjacking suspects Amanda Phillips and Brandon Cody Phillips.

The jury of nine women and three men found the Anderson County siblings guilty of two counts each of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child neglect, as well as a single count of aggravated assault. Amanda Phillips was also found guilty of carjacking. Brandon Phillips had also been charged with carjacking, but Judge Shayne Sexton earlier on Thursday issued an judgment acquittal towards Phillips on that charge, ruling that the evidence presented at trial was not sufficient enough for the jury to consider a carjacking charge against him.

Following two days of testimony, jurors could have chosen to convict the duo on lesser charges that included false imprisonment, child neglect and joyriding. Instead, they opted for guilty verdicts on the more serious offenses.

Judge Sexton scheduled sentencing for Feb. 22, 2022. The most serious of the offenses, especially aggravated kidnapping, carries a standard prison sentence of 15 to 25 years.

Sinister carjacking or simple joyriding?

It was never disputed that Amanda Phillips and Brandon Phillips left Oneida’s Mi Rancho restaurant in a stolen vehicle on March 24, 2020. Instead, defense attorneys sought to characterize the incident as something less than what was charged by a grand jury last year.

From the outset, David Stewart — who represented Amanda Phillips — argued that the taking of the running vehicle from the restaurant’s parking lot did not amount to carjacking. More than once, he even referred to it as “borrowing” the vehicle.

Although it was not a key part of his defense, Stewart also indicated early in the court proceedings that Phillips did not know the small children — ages two and five – were in the back seat when she took the vehicle.

But the children’s mother painted a different picture. She testified that as she walked out of the restaurant after picking up a to-go order, she saw Phillips peering through the back window of the vehicle, where her children were strapped in. She said that Phillips then walked around the vehicle and opened the back door, before ultimately getting into the driver’s seat and leaving with the vehicle.

As she screamed at Phillips that her kids were in the car and pleaded with her to stop, the mother said, Phillips laughed at her.

Mother not to blame, prosecutors say

During jury selection on Tuesday, it appeared that a key part of the defense strategy would be to cast the mother in a negative light for leaving her kids in the running vehicle while she went inside the restaurant to pick up her order.

In fact, the defense’s characterization of the mother appeared to anger more than one potential juror during the laborious task of seating a jury for the trial. One potential juror in particular, who was later dismissed and did not serve on the jury, said she was offended by remarks made by Stewart and Huff during their initial statements.

During opening statements on Wednesday, both Stewart and Huff reiterated their stance. Huff spoke of several “failures” that surrounded the incident, and said that the “first failure began with the mother.”

In his opening statement, Stewart said that the Phillips “were trying to borrow a car that had been left running,” and also insinuated that Brandon Phillips was responsible in getting his sister to stop the car, saying, “This mother should’ve thanked this man before now. He deserves nothing but thanks.”

But as testimony unfolded, it came to light that the mother had not ventured out of sight of the vehicle and her children, as was initially suggested. Rather, the owner of Mi Rancho met her at the front door with her food, and the mother was never more than a few feet away from the running vehicle.

During his closing argument, assistant district attorney Tom Barclay quoted Ronald Reagan — “We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions” — and said the mother did nothing wrong.

A rainy pandemic day

March 24, 2020 was early in the coronavirus pandemic, as life changed for most Americans. Restaurants — including Mi Rancho — closed their dining rooms and transitioned to carry-out orders only.

The Oneida mother of two was not one of the Americans whose job stopped in March 2020, however. She was still working as an office manager in McCreary County. She picked up her kids from daycare in Oneida shortly after 5:30 p.m. that rainy March day, and called in carry-out at Mi Rancho, where she is a long-time friend of the owner, Terri Mills.

Mills told the jury that she knew the mother, who is a frequent customer, and met her at the door with her food because it was raining. She said the mother parked directly in front of the door.

After Mills turned away and the mother exited the restaurant, she said, she heard screaming. She looked out the door to see the mother being dragged down Alberta Street.

Seconds later, the mother ran back into the restaurant to call 911.

“She was hysterical, like any mother would be,” Mills said.

Mills said the mother was bleeding from a cut on her head, cuts on her hands, and that she had scrapes down her side. A nursing student, Mills began administering first aid to stop the bleeding while the woman was on the phone with police.

‘Those are my kids!’

Her youngest son had just turned two years old two days before that March rainy evening, the mother told jurors. She said she had “a gut mom feeling” that day, and kept looking over her shoulder to make sure her kids were okay.

When she first saw Amanda Phillips approach her car out of the rain from the direction of West 2nd Avenue, the mother said, her first thought was that Phillips was concerned about the kids being in the back seat. She said that Phillips wiped the raindrops from the back window to peer inside, and she yelled to tell Phillips that she was the children’s mother.

Phillips then walked around the car and opened the back door, she said.

“I still thought she was concerned about my kids because anyone would be,” the mother said. But then, she said, Phillips got into the driver’s seat. And what was happening finally became clear to her.

“I screamed, Kids are in the car,’” the mother said. But, she added, Phillips “laughed at me.”

As Phillips attempted to pull out of the Mi Rancho parking lot, the mother threw down her food and lunged for the back door of the vehicle, attempting to get inside. She managed to get it open and get partially in, but not quite.

“Two more seconds and I would have been inside the car,” she said. Because the door handle was wet from the rain, it slipped out of her hand. Then Phillips suddenly stopped, but it wasn’t because she realized there were kids in the car, the mother said. Instead, Brandon Phillips jumped into the car, and they started off again.

The mother lunged again for the door in the meantime, and this time managed to hold on to the handle as she was dragged from Mi Rancho to Phillips Drive-In down the street.

“I just have to hold on,” she recalled thinking. “I’m going where my kids are going. I know people have tried to make me out to be a bad mom but those are my babies.”

The mother told jurors that she was determined to hold on “until they stopped or until I died.” But the door handle broke off, and the vehicle sped away. She last seen it as it went around the corner and out of sight in the direction of Industrial Lane.

Late in the day on Wednesday, jurors heard the 911 tape of the mother’s call to police. For the defense, Stewart said that only six minutes elapsed between the time Phillips took the car and when she abandoned it. But the 911 call revealed that the mother was on the phone with dispatchers for more than 15 minutes before she was informed that police officers were with her children.

On the call, the mother can be heard in a frantic state as dispatchers attempt to calm her.

“Why would they do that knowing there’s kids in the car?” she asked at one point. “Why couldn’t they find someone else’s car to steal?” At another point, the mother said, “I could care less about the car. I want my kids.”

The mother was composed for most of her testimony to jurors on Wednesday, speaking directly to them. But she broke down as she recalled the car driving away with her kids inside, and not knowing whether she would ever see them again.

“You see this on the news,” she said. “Kids don’t come back. They don’t come back.”

During an hour-long cross-examination by Stewart, the mother struggled to maintain composure at times as she recalled the events that occurred. She said her children have only now begun to sleep in their own rooms without fear. When Stewart accused her of being angry, the mother said she’s no longer angry.

“I’m over angry,” she said. “I was angry and I hoped awful things. But I’m over angry.”

Using technology to locate kids

Back at Mi Rancho on March 24, another customer who had stopped to pick up a take-out order allowed the mother to use her iPhone to login to the Find My iPhone app. The mother’s iPhone was still in the vehicle, because her oldest son had been using it to FaceTime his father while she went in to pick up their dinner.

Although it was never made clear what happened during the more than 10 minutes between when the car left the restaurant and when the mother logged into the app — both Brandon and Amanda Phillips waived their right to testify — by the time she got logged in, the car had circled back and was near South Thompson Street.

Aleisha Byrd, a former dispatcher at Oneida Police Department, told jurors that she was able to use the information being provided to her by the mother to direct officers who were responding. During the 911 call, sirens can be heard as police raced by Mi Rancho in search of the missing children.

Eventually, OPD Officer Chad Jones came across the vehicle in a parking lot by the Appalachian Habitat for Humanity ReSale Store on Depot Street. The motor was running, and the kids were safe inside.

The 5-year-old — who was wet because he had unbuckled the car and gotten out to see where “the bad guys” went, the mother said — was able to point Jones in the direction that Amanda and Brandon Phillips had fled on foot. From there, a massive search began.

It was 6:09 p.m.

The search intensifies

At Mark’s Family Pharmacy’s temporary location on Main Street, pharmacist Mark Byrd was just preparing to leave his shop and head home on the evening of March 24 when he saw a man run by on the security monitor in his office.

Byrd stepped outside to see both a man and a woman — Amanda and Brandon Phillips, as it turned out — heading north. He didn’t think much of it at the time.

By 7 p.m., dispatchers had alerted Laxton, the Oneida chief of police, of the manhunt that was ongoing and involving officers from three different jurisdictions. Laxton hurried into town to join the hunt. In the meantime, word was spreading on Facebook of what had happened.

At his home on West 3rd Avenue, Byrd learned of what was going on. He recalled what he had seen at his store. So he headed back into town and used his phone to snap pictures of the surveillance video, sending images of both Amanda and Brandon Phillips to Laxton.

The picture of Amanda Phillips was not especially conclusive. But the picture of Brandon Phillips was clear, and was widely-viewed. Laxton had Dustin Burke — a part-time OPD officer and game warden with the TN Wildlife Resources Agency who headed into police headquarters to see if he could be of assistance when he heard what was happening — to put up a Facebook post soliciting help from the public in identifying the two.

It wasn’t long before police had an identity for both people. Burke had made phone calls to several surrounding law enforcement agencies, and one of them was to Max Smith at Clinton Police Department.

Smith told jurors on Thursday that he recognized Brandon Phillips from the picture that Burke provided.

In the meantime, the father of the children had found a phone in the car as he drove to OPD, a phone that did not belong to the mother or either of the children. It was a phone that had been forgotten in the car when the suspects fled the vehicle.

Back at the station, the phone was retrieved and was on a desk inside the dispatch office when it began ranging. Burke answered.

Although the contents of the conversation were not revealed at trial, it was earlier said by police that the caller on the other end of the line asked for “Amanda.” When pressed by Burke, the caller eventually said “Amanda Philllips” before hanging up.

Smith was able to connect the dots. He was familiar with both Brandon Phillips and Amanda Phillips, he said. Both were from Clinton, and both had had run-ins with the law in Anderson County.

What happened to the phone?

Much was made at trial about what happened to the phone, which has since gone missing. Laxton said it was not until several months after the fact that he realized it had gone missing. Neither Jones or Burke, nor anyone else at OPD, knows where it went.

“I wish I had it,” Laxton said, adding that he takes responsibility for its disappearance since he is the department’s supervisor.

Both Stewart and Huff, attorneys for the defense, brought up the phone on several occasions. At one point during a cross-examination of Laxton on Wednesday, Stewart asked if his willingness to accept responsibility for the phone’s disappearance seems like “a pretty convenient way of covering up police mishandling of evidence.”

But in his closing argument, Barclay, the assistant D.A., said there was likely nothing on the phone that could have helped Amanda Phillips in her defense. In fact, he said, the phone might have helped the prosecution because it could have been forensically examined to determined exactly where all the Phillips drove during the missing 15 minutes on March 24, 2020.

In a statement to the court late in the day on Wednesday, Barclay said too much was being made of the missing phone.

“The only thing we’ve heard out of the defense so far is what a lousy job the Oneida Police Department has done,” Barclay said. “The Oneida Police Department actually did a pretty doggone good job in the wee hours of the morning identifying these people and taking them into custody.”

The mother of the kidnapped children told the Independent Herald Thursday afternoon that she was proud of the job police had done.

“The police department did an amazing job,” she said. “They were there in seconds. To belittle them is an embarrassment to this community. They may have lost a cell phone but it was a $20 Walmart phone. It could’ve been put in the lost-and-found box. I want them to know I think they did an amazing job.”

‘In broad daylight’

Late in the morning of March 25, 2020, Candius Cummins was at work at the Life Choices clinic on Main Street when she looked up to see two people walking up the street.

The man and woman were “acting shady,” Cummins told the jury, adding that they were walking with their heads down, as if trying not to draw attention to themselves. But she recognized the shirt the man was wearing. It was the shirt Brandon Phillips had on when he ran in front of the camera at Mark’s Family Pharmacy the previous evening, the image that Byrd had sent to Chief Laxton that had later been shown to the world on Facebook.

Cummins ran back into the clinic, where she told her coworker — Deborah Reagan — to call 911. Within minutes, a heavy police presence was descending on Main Street. OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers was driving up a dead-end alley when he spotted Brandon and Amanda Phillips at the intersection of Main Street and Vine Street, near Oneida High School.

A team of officers took the Phillips into custody without incident. As Laxton arrived on scene, he asked Amanda Phillips, “Do you know what you’re being arrested for?” And she said, “Taking a car.”

The fact that the siblings ventured out onto Main Street in “broad daylight” was a sign that they weren’t actively trying to flee from police, Huff later told jurors in his closing argument Thursday afternoon. People who are trying to hide don’t just walk down Main Street in the light of day.

But in his own closing argument, Barclay rejected that notion, pointing out that officers from Oneida, Scott County and TWRA had searched through the night, and OPD had turned to Facebook in an effort to use the public’s help in locating the duo.

Moving on

“This doesn’t happen in Scott County, so nobody’s gonna assume somebody’s getting kidnapped,” Mills, the owner of Mi Rancho, told jurors on Wednesday as she recalled the March 24 incident that occurred outside her restaurant.

For the children who were in the back seat of the car that day — crying, their mother testified, as the car sped away with strangers in the front seat and their mother clinging to the door handle — life has moved on. The oldest is in school now, and he reads chapter books to his mother before bed at nights. The youngest loves to turkey hunt, and is rambunctious; full of energy.

“I’m blessed with some smart kids,” the mother said Wednesday.

Neither of the children were at the trial. The mother said that’s on purpose. They’ve just begun sleeping in their own rooms again, and she doesn’t want them to relive March 24, 2020.

“I don’t want them to know anything about that day,” she said.