Carjacking-kidnapping case could be in jury’s hands by Thursday

HUNTSVILLE — The case against Anderson County siblings accused in an Oneida carjacking and kidnapping case that drew widespread local attention last year could go to a jury as soon as Thursday.

Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton said Wednesday evening that his intention is to get the case in the hands of the jury as soon as Thursday. His comment came at the conclusion of a full day of testimony in the case, which sees Anderson County’s Amanda Phillips and Brandon Cody Phillips facing allegations that they stole a car with two small children inside it in March 2020.

The state on Wednesday called eight witnesses and seems to be nearing the end of its presentation of proof. There are four witnesses that have been sworn in by the state that have not been called, however, though simply being sworn in does not guarantee that a witness will take the stand. The defense team did not swear in any witnesses, though they indicated that they might offer a witness. Neither defendant seems likely to testify on their own behalf.

Thursday’s proceedings will begin with Oneida Police Department’s Dustin Burke on the stand. Burke, a TWRA officer who works part-time at OPD, was in the midst of his testimony when the court recessed Wednesday evening.

The jury was sent from the courtroom just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, and the court spent the last few minutes of the day in legal wrangling over the question of whether the jury will see a Facebook post that was made by Burke on March 24, 2020 soliciting the public’s help in identifying the Phillips siblings, based on surveillance images that were captured by cameras at Mark’s Family Pharmacy. The jury has already seen those photos.

Statements made during jury selection on Tuesday indicated that one part of the defense’s argument would be that Amanda Phillips did not realize that the two small children — ages two and five — were inside the vehicle when she took it from the parking lot of Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant in the middle of town.

However, so far the testimony has indicated just the opposite, as the children’s mother testified that Phillips looked through the back window of the vehicle, where the children were strapped in, and also opened the back door before getting into the vehicle and driving away.

Likewise, lawyers for the defendants — David Stewart for Amanda Phillips and Max Huff for Brandon Phillips — made statements on Wednesday calling into question the mother’s decision to leave the children inside the running vehicle while she stepped inside the restaurant to pick up a carry-out order. Huff went so far as to call it a “failure” on the mother’s part.

But during a one-hour cross examination in which he grilled the mother Wednesday, Stewart did not touch much on the decision to leave the children unattended in the vehicle.

Instead, much of the defense’s strategy in cross-examination has been to focus on Oneida Police Department. In particular, attorneys have seized on a cell phone — allegedly belonging to Amanda Phillips and left in the stolen vehicle — that later went missing from OPD’s possession. The phone is how investigators learned Phillips’ identity when an unknown caller phoned in search of her.

When Chief of Police Darryl Laxton said that the responsibility for the missing phone belonged to him since he is the department’s supervisor, Stewart pounced.

“Does that not seem like a pretty convenient way of covering up police mishandling of evidence?” he asked.

By the end of the day, assistant district attorney Tom Barclay appeared to have had enough.

“The only thing we’ve heard out of the defense so far is what a lousy job the Oneida Police Department has done,” Barclay said. “The Oneida Police Department actually did a pretty doggone good job in the wee hours of the morning identifying these people and taking them into custody.”

Judge Sexton was visibly perturbed during Wednesday’s proceedings, at one point sending the jury out of the courtroom to hear an objection from the defense team.

“We’ll get a lot done here in a moment,” Sexton said as the jurors exited, shaking his head.

The defense lawyers were arguing that photos of the stolen vehicle — taken by the mother — should not be admissible because they were not made available by the state in a prompt manner. During that argument, Stewart argued that an earlier attempt at starting the trial — which failed when there weren’t enough jurors available — was a “mock” effort to buy the state more time to prepare its case. That was apparently an insinuation that the D.A.’s office had intentionally failed to summon enough potential jurors.

Sexton appeared incredulous. “Are you hearing yourself?” he asked in response. “How did we devolve into that? We’ve got a jury back there waiting on us to do our job and we’re talking about something that has nothing to do with them.”

The judge had already admonished attorneys for delaying the proceedings near the end of the day on Tuesday, when he said, “This is how we lose jurors,” a reference to the fact that some of the empaneled jurors had been waiting in a holding room for most of the day. Sexton also chastised Stewart more than once on Tuesday for “lecturing” potential jurors rather than asking them questions to determine their suitability to serve.

Before dismissing jurors on Wednesday, Judge Sexton reminded them not to discuss the case with anyone, or to read any media coverage of the case or research the case, prior to returning to court on Thursday.

Editor’s Note: In-trial stories filed by the Independent Herald are intentionally vague regarding the testimony being offered. A more in-depth examination of the proceedings will be offered once the jury has rendered a verdict.