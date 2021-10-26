- Advertisement -
Updated:

Testimony set to begin in trial of Oneida carjacking-kidnapping

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Testimony is slated to begin Wednesday morning in the trial of the Oneida kidnapping-carjacking case from March 2020.

A jury was seated Tuesday evening to hear the trial of Amanda Phillips and Brandon Phillips, the Anderson County siblings charged in the case.

The jury was not seated until shortly after 5 p.m., more than eight hours after the laborious task of combing through potential jurors began. It was an unusually long process that had already resulted in one mistrial before testimony began due to an insufficient number of jurors.

The defense team — David Stewart for Amanda Phillips and Max Huff for Brandon Phillips — used its entire allotment of 18 peremptory challenges to whittle the pool of potential jurors during question-and-answer sessions before the defense counsel and prosecutors representing the state.

By the time a panel of 13 peers was finally selected — 12 jurors, plus an alternate — what had begun as an entire courtroom full of potential jurors empaneled for the process had been trimmed to just one extra remaining.

The jury did not hear any testimony on Tuesday; instead, they were sent home by Judge Shayne Sexton with strict instructions to not discuss the case with anyone or research it.

Amanda and Brandon Phillips are charged in a six-count indictment that includes aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child neglect and carjacking. Authorities allege that Amanda Phillips took a car from the parking lot of the Mi Rancho restaurant in Oneida with two small children inside, while their mother was inside picking up a carry-out order. It was a case that drew a large law enforcement response. The children were located inside the abandoned vehicle a short time later, using Apple’s Find My iPhone feature, while the suspects were apprehended the following morning.

While no testimony was heard Tuesday, the defense’s strategy became partially apparent through the questions asked to jurors. They will argue that the children should not have been left unattended in the running vehicle, and that Phillips was unaware they were inside.

In fact, Huff told prospective jurors during his theory statement Tuesday morning that there were several failures during the incident and the investigation, including failures by the mother, by police and by the state.

The trial will begin Wednesday morning with a swearing in of the jury, a formal reading of the indictment charging Amanda and Brandon Phillips, and opening statements by both the assistant district attorneys assigned to the case and the defense attorneys.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
