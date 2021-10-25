- Advertisement -
Home News Local News One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting
NewsLocal News
Updated:

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead and one injured.

In keeping with recent practice, the Sheriff’s Department is not releasing any details regarding the incident, deferring to the TBI. The TBI, in a brief statement, said that its agents are working alongside the Sheriff’s Department at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

The investigation began shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, when Scott County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ditney Trail, located off Annadell Road just east of Huntsville. There, they discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, where one of them was pronounced dead.

- Advertisement -

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, the second person remains hospitalized.

“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” Earhart said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Features

Remembering Daniel Jeffers, Scott County attorney who led a remarkable life

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This article was written by Independent Herald founder and long-time publisher Paul Roy in 2012. Upon writing it, Roy credited Daniel...
Read more
Local News

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more
Local News

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

Independent Herald - 0
A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

Independent Herald - 0
A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting...
Read more
Local News

Want to be scared? Outbreak on Main has become one of Tennessee’s top haunts

Independent Herald - 0
You might say there’s a little Mountville, Pa. in Oneida during the Halloween season. That’s not entirely true, but it was Mountville — or, more...
Read more
Local News

S.T.A.N.D. recognizes Red Ribbon Week

Independent Herald - 0
Each year, on October 23-31, individuals, schools, and communities across the United States show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or...
Read more
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on U.S. 27 in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A Georgia woman was struck and killed while walking on Alberta Street in north Oneida Monday evening, Oct. 18. According to a report filed by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Bill Seabolt, 84

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Herbert W. “Bill” Seabolt, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. He was...
Read more

Commissioners hear from public, road department on proposed roads loan

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — County commissioners on Monday heard from community residents and employees of the county road department on a proposed $10 million loan that...
Read more

Obituary: Raney Chitwood, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Raney Chitwood, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at his home. He was 91. Life: Born Sept. 12, 1930 in Winfield, Raney...
Read more

Latest News

Remembering Daniel Jeffers, Scott County attorney who led a remarkable life

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This article was written by Independent Herald founder and long-time publisher Paul Roy in 2012. Upon writing it, Roy credited Daniel...
Read more

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN