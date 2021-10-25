One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead and one injured.

In keeping with recent practice, the Sheriff’s Department is not releasing any details regarding the incident, deferring to the TBI. The TBI, in a brief statement, said that its agents are working alongside the Sheriff’s Department at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

The investigation began shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, when Scott County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ditney Trail, located off Annadell Road just east of Huntsville. There, they discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, where one of them was pronounced dead.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, the second person remains hospitalized.

“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” Earhart said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.