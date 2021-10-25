Obituary: Raney Chitwood, 91

Raney Chitwood, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at his home. He was 91.

Life: Born Sept. 12, 1930 in Winfield, Raney was the son of the late Walter and Flora Baker Chitwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, having served two military tours. For the first, he was stationed in Tokyo Bay, Japan. For the second, he was in Seoul, South Korea. He was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was a dedicated truck driver who enjoyed his time on the road. He later began a career in maintenance at the Scott County Hospital, where he worked for many years. He was a quiet soul who loved farming and gardening and spending his time outdoors.

Preceded in death: Ramey was preceded in death by,

• Wife, Estelle Sexton Chitwood;

• In-laws, Clifford and Ollie Sexton;

• Sisters, Pauline, Evelyn Dorsch and husband Lou, Georgia Luks and husband Ray, and Velma Woods;

• Brothers, Raymond, Franklin, and Ralph and wife Jualyn;

• In-laws, Nelle Rawlings and husband George, Harry Sexton and wife Dasiy, Howard Sexton and wife Dorris, Wib, Laurence, Deacon, Herbert, Dewey Sexton and Tim Jeffers.

Survivors: Raney is survived by,

• His children, Jane and Roger Galloway, and Danny and Debbie Cross;

• Grandchildren, Nathan and Jane Cross, Jake Cross and Heather Dorsey, Cassie and Todd Johnston, Emily and Gregory “Bill” Miller, and Savanna and Jacob Reynolds;

• Sister-in-law, Mary Lou Jeffers;

• Other family members, Debbie Davis, Sam James, Fred James and Becky Galloway;

• Caregivers, Lola, Pauletta, Whitney and the Covenant Hospice team.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chitwood family in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

In lieu of flowerrs, the family has requested that donations be made to either the Salvation Army or VFW Post #5669.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.