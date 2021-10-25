Obituary: Randall Garrett, 69

Randall Lynn Garrett departed this life on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at his home in Rocky Top, Tenn. He was 69.

Life: Born Feb. 22, 1952 in Oneida to the late Alex Andrew Garrett and Nora Maxwell Garrett, Randall was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a hardworking man who bartended in his younger years and worked in maintenance for a manufacturing company. In his spare time, he loved going fishing with his brother down at the river every weekend. He attended numerous country concerts and had his photo taken with several artists.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Garrett and Leon Garrett; sister, Sharon Garrett; and brother-in-law, Don Devine.

Survivors: Randall is survived by,

• Sister, Janie Devine;

• Brothers, Alan Garrett and wife Barbara, and David Garrett;

• Nephew (like a son) Dustin Garrett and wife Tabitha;

• Sister-in-law, Lois Garrett;

• Several other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Garrett family in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.