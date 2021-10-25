Home Obituaries Obituary: Randall Garrett, 69
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Randall Garrett, 69

By Independent Herald

Randall Lynn Garrett departed this life on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at his home in Rocky Top, Tenn. He was 69.

Life: Born Feb. 22, 1952 in Oneida to the late Alex Andrew Garrett and Nora Maxwell Garrett, Randall was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a hardworking man who bartended in his younger years and worked in maintenance for a manufacturing company. In his spare time, he loved going fishing with his brother down at the river every weekend. He attended numerous country concerts and had his photo taken with several artists.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Garrett and Leon Garrett; sister, Sharon Garrett; and brother-in-law, Don Devine.

Survivors: Randall is survived by,
• Sister, Janie Devine;
• Brothers, Alan Garrett and wife Barbara, and David Garrett;
• Nephew (like a son) Dustin Garrett and wife Tabitha;
• Sister-in-law, Lois Garrett;
• Several other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Garrett family in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Features

Remembering Daniel Jeffers, Scott County attorney who led a remarkable life

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This article was written by Independent Herald founder and long-time publisher Paul Roy in 2012. Upon writing it, Roy credited Daniel...
Read more
Local News

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more
Local News

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

Independent Herald - 0
A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara Stephens, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Barbara Ann Stephens, of Whitley City, Ky. and wife of Mike Stephens, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Donny Pike, 40

Independent Herald - 0
Donny Lee “Hammer” Pike, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Raney Chitwood, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Raney Chitwood, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at his home. He was 91. Life: Born Sept. 12, 1930 in Winfield, Raney...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jean K. Foster, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Jean K. Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Spradlin, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Betty Sue Spradlin, of Winfield, widow of Jessee Willard Spradlin, passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Big South Fork...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Bob DeBord, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Bob” Lee DeBord, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. He...
Read more

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

Education Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period. Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby,...
Read more

Obituary: Hilda Osborne, 75

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Hilda D. Osborne departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at her home. Life: Hilda was born in Murdock, Fla. on July 11, 1946....
Read more

Latest News

Remembering Daniel Jeffers, Scott County attorney who led a remarkable life

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This article was written by Independent Herald founder and long-time publisher Paul Roy in 2012. Upon writing it, Roy credited Daniel...
Read more

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN