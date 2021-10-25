Home Obituaries Obituary: Jean K. Foster, 85
Obituary: Jean K. Foster, 85

Independent Herald

Jean K. Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 85.

Life: Born Oct. 20, 1936, Jean was the daughter of the late George and Hazel Sands Kelley. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Oneida.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joe Plumlee.

Survivors: Jean is survived by,
• Daughters, Kelly Stringer and husband Mike of Oneida, and Tami Constantine and husband Steve of Boca Raton, Fla;
• Son, Robert Foster and wife Rachel of Oak Hill, Va.;
• Sisters, Juanita Plumlee of Knoxville and Joyce Crownover and husband Bill of Rossville, Ga.;
• Many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
