Obituary: Donny Pike, 40

Donny Lee “Hammer” Pike, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 40.

Life: Donny was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on Dec. 19, 1980.

Preceded in death: Donny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Eva Pike, and Tommy and Wilma Cotton.

Survivors: Donny is survived by,

• Parents, Mickey and Diane Pike;

• Fiance, Kathy Holt;

• Children, Lonny, Donny and Eva;

• Brothers, Nickie Pike and Daniel Pike and fiance Dakota Humfleet;

• Sister, April Pike and fiance Jonathan Day;

• Nephews, John and Jesse Day and Seth Posey;

• Nieces, Jacee and Ember Pike;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Pike family in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. JR Massengale officiating. Music will be provided by Eva Pike. Committal service will follow in the Pike Cemetery in the Tunnel Hill community. Pallbearers will be Nickie Pike, Daniel Pike, Jonathan Day, Tanner Carroll, Odell Smith and Jason Ellis.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.