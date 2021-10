Betty Sue Spradlin, of Winfield, widow of Jessee Willard Spradlin, passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 74.

Services: Friends may visit with the Spradlin family in the chapel of Pine Knot Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Silerville Cemetery.

Obituary provided courtesy of West-Murley and Jones & Son funeral homes.