Obituary: Barbara Stephens, 60

Barbara Ann Stephens, of Whitley City, Ky. and wife of Mike Stephens, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 60.

Life: Born in Hamilton, Oh. on Sept. 19, 1961, Barbara was the daughter of the late John Frank and Lucy Ann Young Hill. She had been manager at the Dollar General store in Huntsville, and her greatest joy in life was being with her grandchildren.

Survivors: Barbara is survived by,

• Her husband of 42 years, Mike Stephens;

• Daughter, Madonna Bridges and husband Jamie of Helenwood;

• Brothers, Thomas Hills of Stearns, Ky. and Johnnie Hill of Huntsville;

• Sisters, Sherri Strunk and Terri Stephens, both of Stearns, Ky.;

• Grandchildren, Michael Kinnett, Dani Vanover, Isaiah Bridges and Hannah Bridges;

• Great-grandchildren, Nova Kinnett, Zoe Bridges and Kohlson Bridges;

• Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Stephens family at McCreary County Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 after 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Braxton King officiating. Burial will be in the Hill Family Cemetery.

