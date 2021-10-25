- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Covid is proving stubborn, won't go away in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

By Independent Herald

Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on Monday reported fewer than 600 new cases of the virus across the state, and hospitalizations are rapidly dropping towards 1,000.

In Scott County, though, the virus is proving to be frustratingly stubborn. The same decline in new cases that’s being experienced across the state isn’t being seen locally.

After dropping to 196 active cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 10, Scott County saw its decline of the virus come to a screeching halt. As of Monday, there were 214 active cases of the virus, and there have been as many as 230 in the two weeks since Oct. 10.

Additionally, the Dept. of Health reported two more covid-related deaths in Scott County since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths being blamed on the virus to 60 — including 18 since the most recent surge of illness began about two months ago.

- Advertisement -

In a 10-day period from Oct. 11 through Thursday, the Dept. of Health reported 241 new cases of covid in Scott County, double the number of new cases that was reported in the 10-day period before that.

And testing positivity for the week ending Thursday was 20% in Scott County, another indicator that the prevalence of the virus is once again increasing.

The covid transmission rate, as tracked by the University of Tennessee, has gone from being one of the lowest in the state to once again being one of the highest. As of Monday, only two counties in Tennessee had a higher transmission rate, and Scott County was one of just three counties across the state with a transmission rate of 1.0 or greater, meaning the prevalence of the virus is either remaining steady of rising. Pickett, Fentress, Morgan and Anderson counties, all of which neighbor Scott County, had transmission rates of well under 0.9, meaning the prevalence of the virus is decreasing in those communities.

So what’s driving the increase? That’s anyone’s guess — but it’s an increase that isn’t being manifested in schools, at least in terms of an overall share of the virus. Since the increase became notable on Oct. 11, about 18% of new cases in Scott County have been among school-aged children. That’s about the same as the share of new cases in school-aged children in the days prior to Oct. 11, and far fewer than the share of new cases seen in school-aged children at one point in early September, when nearly half of new cases were occurring in the five-to-18 age demographic.

What’s more, the percentage of new cases of the virus among school-aged children in Scott County has slipped even further in recent days. Last week, less than 16% of new covid cases in this community were in the five-to-18 age demographic.

Still, there’s no denying that the decline of Covid-19 has paused in Scott County, and there are signs that the recovery from the viral outbreak is on hold in other parts of East Tennessee as well. While it’s too soon to sound alarm bells, the steadily decreasing covid hospitalizations in East Tennessee hospitals have trended the other way, and are slightly rising. It’s a small increase, to be sure: From 298 to 305 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. But from Oct. 10 through Oct. 16, hospitalizations had dropped from 389 to 298, a decline that had been steady since mid September.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Features

Remembering Daniel Jeffers, Scott County attorney who led a remarkable life

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This article was written by Independent Herald founder and long-time publisher Paul Roy in 2012. Upon writing it, Roy credited Daniel...
Read more
Local News

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more
Local News

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

Independent Herald - 0
A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

Independent Herald - 0
A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting...
Read more
Local News

Want to be scared? Outbreak on Main has become one of Tennessee’s top haunts

Independent Herald - 0
You might say there’s a little Mountville, Pa. in Oneida during the Halloween season. That’s not entirely true, but it was Mountville — or, more...
Read more
Local News

S.T.A.N.D. recognizes Red Ribbon Week

Independent Herald - 0
Each year, on October 23-31, individuals, schools, and communities across the United States show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or...
Read more
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on U.S. 27 in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A Georgia woman was struck and killed while walking on Alberta Street in north Oneida Monday evening, Oct. 18. According to a report filed by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Want to be scared? Outbreak on Main has become one of Tennessee’s top haunts

Local News Independent Herald - 0
You might say there’s a little Mountville, Pa. in Oneida during the Halloween season. That’s not entirely true, but it was Mountville — or, more...
Read more

The Power of Faith & Sisterhood

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
In June 2014, Valerie Hoffman received the news that every person dreads: Cancer. Almost exactly five years later, her sister, Judy Jones, would receive the...
Read more

Obituary: Kailah Nerli, 33

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kailah Amber Nerli, of Boise, Id., passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Oneida. She was 33. Life: Born in Nampa, Id. on Jan....
Read more

Latest News

Remembering Daniel Jeffers, Scott County attorney who led a remarkable life

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This article was written by Independent Herald founder and long-time publisher Paul Roy in 2012. Upon writing it, Roy credited Daniel...
Read more

Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on...
Read more

One dead, one injured in Ditney Trail shooting

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Monday morning shooting that has left one person dead...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN