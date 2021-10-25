Covid is proving stubborn, won’t go away in Scott County

Across Tennessee, the latest surge of coronavirus continues to abate, as Delta variant fades into the rearview mirror. The TN Dept. of Health on Monday reported fewer than 600 new cases of the virus across the state, and hospitalizations are rapidly dropping towards 1,000.

In Scott County, though, the virus is proving to be frustratingly stubborn. The same decline in new cases that’s being experienced across the state isn’t being seen locally.

After dropping to 196 active cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 10, Scott County saw its decline of the virus come to a screeching halt. As of Monday, there were 214 active cases of the virus, and there have been as many as 230 in the two weeks since Oct. 10.

Additionally, the Dept. of Health reported two more covid-related deaths in Scott County since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths being blamed on the virus to 60 — including 18 since the most recent surge of illness began about two months ago.

In a 10-day period from Oct. 11 through Thursday, the Dept. of Health reported 241 new cases of covid in Scott County, double the number of new cases that was reported in the 10-day period before that.

And testing positivity for the week ending Thursday was 20% in Scott County, another indicator that the prevalence of the virus is once again increasing.

The covid transmission rate, as tracked by the University of Tennessee, has gone from being one of the lowest in the state to once again being one of the highest. As of Monday, only two counties in Tennessee had a higher transmission rate, and Scott County was one of just three counties across the state with a transmission rate of 1.0 or greater, meaning the prevalence of the virus is either remaining steady of rising. Pickett, Fentress, Morgan and Anderson counties, all of which neighbor Scott County, had transmission rates of well under 0.9, meaning the prevalence of the virus is decreasing in those communities.

So what’s driving the increase? That’s anyone’s guess — but it’s an increase that isn’t being manifested in schools, at least in terms of an overall share of the virus. Since the increase became notable on Oct. 11, about 18% of new cases in Scott County have been among school-aged children. That’s about the same as the share of new cases in school-aged children in the days prior to Oct. 11, and far fewer than the share of new cases seen in school-aged children at one point in early September, when nearly half of new cases were occurring in the five-to-18 age demographic.

What’s more, the percentage of new cases of the virus among school-aged children in Scott County has slipped even further in recent days. Last week, less than 16% of new covid cases in this community were in the five-to-18 age demographic.

Still, there’s no denying that the decline of Covid-19 has paused in Scott County, and there are signs that the recovery from the viral outbreak is on hold in other parts of East Tennessee as well. While it’s too soon to sound alarm bells, the steadily decreasing covid hospitalizations in East Tennessee hospitals have trended the other way, and are slightly rising. It’s a small increase, to be sure: From 298 to 305 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. But from Oct. 10 through Oct. 16, hospitalizations had dropped from 389 to 298, a decline that had been steady since mid September.